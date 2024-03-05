Q Magazine
Justin Timberlake Unveils Tracklist for New Album, With Some Old Friends in Tow

The forthcoming Forget Tomorrow World tour in support of the album will kick off in April in North America.

qjustin timberlakecharlotterutherford
Source: Charlotte Rutherford

Timberlake unveiled the tracklist, and guest list, for his upcoming album on Monday.

By
Pop singer and former NSYNC boy bander Justin Timberlake has gone digital with the announcement of the 18-song tracklist for his forthcoming release Everything I Thought It Was, which was broadcast on top of The Reef in downtown Los Angeles on March 4.

Speaking of NSYNC, it appears confirmed that his former bandmates – JC Chavez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass – have contributed to one track on the album, "Paradise." This reveal comes on the heels of months of speculation as to whether the group was making any further plans for music past "Better Place," which was included in last year's animated film Trolls Band Together, and their first new music since 2001's Celebrity.

qnsynctrollspremiere
Source: Lumeinages/MEGA

NSYNC at the premiere of Trolls Band Together, November 2023.

In addition to an NSYNC reunion, Timberlake has two other collabs. "Liar" teams Timberlake with singer Fireboy DML. The Nigerian native, who describes his sound as "Afro-Lite," saw his last release "Coming Back For You" included on 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rapper, singer and actor Tobe Nwigwe is featured on "Sanctified," which had its preview/premiere when he joined Timberlake onstage during a Saturday Night Live performance on January 27.

qjustin timberlakesnljan
Source: Screenshot via NBC

Timberlake and Tobe Nwigwe onstage during their appearance on SNL, January 27, 2024.

Previously released singles "Selfish" and "Drown" are listed, of course, as well as "Memphis," an apparent nod to Timberlake's hometown, "F**kin' Up the Disco," "No Angels," "Play," "Technicolor," "Infinity Sex," "Love & War," "My Favorite Drug," "Flame," "Imagination," "What Lovers Do," "Alone" and "Conditions."

While going on a promotional and publicity tear across the U.S. playing one-off gigs in Memphis and New York City, Timberlake had to cancel a gig at the Camden in London on February 23 due to the flu. The forthcoming Forget Tomorrow World tour in support of the album will kick off in April in North America and, as Timberlake noted in a social media post, "When I said WORLD tour, I meant it," his team subsequently announced a 13-date pan-European run of shows in July, August and September.

Everything I Thought I Was is Timberlake’s sixth studio album, and the follow-up to Man of the Woods, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in February 2018.

Check out all of Timberlake's 2024 tour dates below:

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 26 – Krakow, Poland @Tauron Arena

July 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Aug. 3 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

Aug. 7 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Aug. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Aug. 11 – London, UK @ The O2

Aug. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Aug. 21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Aug. 25 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Aug. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 2 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

Sept. 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 6 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

