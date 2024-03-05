Justin Timberlake Unveils Tracklist for New Album, With Some Old Friends in Tow

Pop singer and former NSYNC boy bander Justin Timberlake has gone digital with the announcement of the 18-song tracklist for his forthcoming release Everything I Thought It Was, which was broadcast on top of The Reef in downtown Los Angeles on March 4.

Speaking of NSYNC, it appears confirmed that his former bandmates – JC Chavez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass – have contributed to one track on the album, "Paradise." This reveal comes on the heels of months of speculation as to whether the group was making any further plans for music past "Better Place," which was included in last year's animated film Trolls Band Together, and their first new music since 2001's Celebrity.

Source: Lumeinages/MEGA NSYNC at the premiere of Trolls Band Together, November 2023.

In addition to an NSYNC reunion, Timberlake has two other collabs. "Liar" teams Timberlake with singer Fireboy DML. The Nigerian native, who describes his sound as "Afro-Lite," saw his last release "Coming Back For You" included on 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Rapper, singer and actor Tobe Nwigwe is featured on "Sanctified," which had its preview/premiere when he joined Timberlake onstage during a Saturday Night Live performance on January 27.

Source: Screenshot via NBC Timberlake and Tobe Nwigwe onstage during their appearance on SNL, January 27, 2024.

Previously released singles "Selfish" and "Drown" are listed, of course, as well as "Memphis," an apparent nod to Timberlake's hometown, "F**kin' Up the Disco," "No Angels," "Play," "Technicolor," "Infinity Sex," "Love & War," "My Favorite Drug," "Flame," "Imagination," "What Lovers Do," "Alone" and "Conditions." While going on a promotional and publicity tear across the U.S. playing one-off gigs in Memphis and New York City, Timberlake had to cancel a gig at the Camden in London on February 23 due to the flu. The forthcoming Forget Tomorrow World tour in support of the album will kick off in April in North America and, as Timberlake noted in a social media post, "When I said WORLD tour, I meant it," his team subsequently announced a 13-date pan-European run of shows in July, August and September.

Everything I Thought I Was is Timberlake’s sixth studio album, and the follow-up to Man of the Woods, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release in February 2018. Check out all of Timberlake's 2024 tour dates below: April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena July 26 – Krakow, Poland @Tauron Arena July 30 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena Aug. 3 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen Aug. 7 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Aug. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Aug. 11 – London, UK @ The O2 Aug. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome Aug. 21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle Aug. 25 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena Aug. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena Sept. 2 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena Sept. 4 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena Sept. 6 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

