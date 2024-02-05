Killer Mike Avoids Speaking About Grammys Arrest During Morning Radio Show Interview

Killer Mike avoided speaking about his arrest at the 2024 Grammys during an interview on Monday, Feb. 5. The rapper appeared on V103’s Big Tigger Morning Show, where he was asked about the misdemeanor battery charge he received the night before. This came after Killer Mike allegedly got into a physical altercation with a security guard at the Crypto.com Arena. He had just won three awards, sweeping this year's rap category.

Source: MEGA 'We not even gonna allow you to ask that question,' the rapper said.

"I won a Grammy," Killer Mike said when Tigger asked him what happened. "We party all night. Shout out to my record label. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it." Tigger tried to approach the question from a different angle, noting that Killer Mike left the ceremony shortly after accepting his trophies. "Didn’t I look good? I was fresh. All black man," the rapper said of his outfit. "Then I went and picked up all the gold… We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party." Tigger's co-host Jazzy tried to broach the topic one more time, but Killer Mike wasn't budging. "We not even gonna allow you to ask that question," he said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Killer Mike's arrest in a tweet on the night of Sunday, Feb. 4. The rapper was taken into custody at 4 p.m. and reportedly released on his own recognizance less than five hours later. As the ceremony was underway, videos of Killer Mike being led out of the venue circulated on social media. He could be heard saying "are you serious?" as a bystander shouted "Free Mike!" The musician was ecstatic as he accepted his trophies on Sunday, Feb. 4. He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track "Scientists and Engineers" and the Best Rap Album Award for his LP Michael. "For all the people out there thinking you’re too old to rap: bulls**t! I don't give a damn if you're 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive," Killer Mike said. The rapper also spoke about his family. "I just want to say, I lost a pin that was my mother and grandmother's picture on it," he said. "In losing that piece of jewelry, I learned that there's no gift as precious as what they put inside me." Killer Mike is also a member of the critically acclaimed hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

Source: MEGA Killer Mike was charged with misdemeanor battery after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a security guard.

Last night was also a big one for Taylor Swift, who took home a fourth Album of the Year Award for her 2022 LP Midnights. The pop star now has more Album of the Year awards than any other artist in Grammys history. Frank Sinatra, Steve Wonder and Paul Simon each won three. Swift thanked her producer Jack Antonoff and commended her fellow nominee Lana Del Rey.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift also had a big night at the Grammys, where she won her fourth Album of the Year award.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life," the pop star said, "but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shotlisting a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. The award is the work. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too, and all I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much."