Madonna Falls Off Chair During Celebrations Tour Show in Seattle

The crowd at Madonna's Sunday, Feb. 18 show in Seattle was shocked when the pop star fell off her chair in the middle of a dance routine. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. In the clips, Madge can be seen singing her track "Open Your Heart" while seated. Shortly thereafter, a backup dancer gets behind the star, leans the chair back on two legs and begins dragging her down the runway. After a few feet, the backup dancer appears to slip. They and Madonna fell to the floor, where the pop star managed to keep singing while she recovered. After a brief giggle, she picked herself up and continued the routine.

Source: MEGA Madge could be seen giggling after the spill as she continued singing from the ground.

One of the clips ends with Madonna standing up on a chair, indicating that the spill didn't kill her confidence. The crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena was shocked by the small mishap. Social media commenters took it as a quirky example of Madonna's resolve. "That laugh was everything!" one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Glad neither were hurt," said another. Others commented on the backup dancer who appeared to unintentionally cause the minor fall. "Those heels were too darn thin to run and pull along someone in a chair," one person said. "Always the professional! I've seen a few tweets criticise the dancer for not going back to pick her up, but I believe the dancers are instructed to keep going if there's any mishaps," said another.

Madonna quickly laughed and recovered during Open Your Heart at the second Seattle show ❤️#MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/kiGZQ1Mk1j — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) February 19, 2024

This is not the first issue Madonna has encountered on the Celebrations Tour, which began at London's O2 Arena in August 2023. During a New York City show on Dec. 13, the pop star invited a Santa Claus impersonator onto the stage and attempted to perform a lap dance on him. Both ended up falling to the floor. Madge brought Julia Garner onto the stage the following night. The actress was slated to play the pop star in a now-canned biopic. Madonna's current tour will conclude with five shows in Mexico City in April.

Source: MEGA The star had another spill in December when she tried to perform a lap dance on a Santa Claus impersonator.

The trek was initially scheduled to begin several weeks earlier, but had to be postponed after the pop star was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection in June. She reflected on the experience during an October show in Belgium. Footage of the monologue was posted to social media. "Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it," Madonna told the crowd "It's a f**king miracle that I'm here right now." The singer went on to talk about her mother, who died from breast cancer when Madonna was just five years old: "My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, 'Girl, it's not your time to go.' … I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn't going to live. And I was given another chance, so I'm very grateful for that."

