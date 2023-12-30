What to Watch on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve is a wonderful holiday for live music, at least in theory. But even if every major city has no shortage of concert options, one reaches a point where the cost, the lines, the crowds, the midnight temperatures and the sheer density of public drunkenness all start to feel a bit oppressive. Fortunately, there will be no shortage of New Year’s Eve music both online and on TV for those of us who are feeling a bit too old, too broke, or simply too tired to brave the outside world. Here are some options for NYE music viewing, both Stateside and in the UK.

Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Ryan Seacrest The granddaddy of all televised live NYE spectacles, the long-running broadcast has continued strong following the death of Dick Clark, with Seacrest now tackling his 19th year as host. Always the loudest and most overstuffed of the Dec. 31 specials, this year’s edition features well over a dozen different musical performers, beamed in from multiple cities and continents. Among the highlights: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Green Day, LL Cool J, Janelle Monáe, Jelly Roll, Tyla, Post Malone, Ludacris, Ellie Goulding, Aqua…there are plenty more, but you get the idea. The show starts at 8 PM ET, on ABC. New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen A newer institution in NYE programming, CNN’s countdown show promises performances from Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers and Enrique Iglesias, as well as some of the now-standard soused commentary from its two co-hosts. CNN’s festivities also kick off at 8 PM, ET.

Megan Thee Stallion will be part of the suspiciously extensive lineup for 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.'

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash As you likely guessed from the second part of that title, CBS’ Dec. 31 programming has a distinctive country flavor. Returning for its third year, the show will feature live sets from Elle King (also serving as host), Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and the band that currently boasts the legal rights to call itself Lynyrd Skynyrd. The show begins at 7:30 ET, and is viewable on CBS as well as streamable on Paramount+. Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve If you’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve on Greenwich Mean Time, BBC has secured the services of the strangely-never-more-relevant Rick Astley, who will offer live music from Camden’s Roadhouse starting at 11:30 PM, GMT.

Jools Holland has booked Rod Stewart for his NYE broadcast.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny Over on BBC Two, Jools Holland’s annual late-night broadcast will welcome the likes of Rod Stewart, Joss Stone at the Sugababes starting at 11:30 PM GMT. Apple Music: NYE If you prefer a little less conversation and a little more coffee-table-rattling sub-bass from your countdown programming, Apple Music’s NYE stream offers full DJ sets from Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou, starting at 10 PM ET on the Apple Music app.

Phish's most recent concert at Madison Square Garden -- expect a better view than this if you log on to the livestream.

Phish Okay, now we’re talking. In case Apple’s house party was still a little too clean-cut for your tastes, jam-band legends Phish will be streaming their traditional NYE concert from Madison Square Garden in New York, though you’ll have to pony up $40 for the privilege of watching at home. (Still likely less than parking for any decent-sized concert venue.) Be sure to stock up on the snacks, the glow-sticks, and whatever else it is you need to maximize your enjoyment of a Phish performance. Streams are available at LivePhish starting at 7:30 ET.