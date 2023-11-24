Graham Nash Honored as New York City's Theater Within Celebrate 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © Amy Grantham Musician Graham Nash, November 2023

Nash said in a statement, "This is a very special award. I thank Yoko and the Theatre Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko 'fight the good fight' for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I'm proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award." Since 2014, all Tribute proceeds have benefited Theater Within, in support of its mission to foster creative expression, provide hundreds of workshops each year for children and adults impacted by cancer and bring John Lennon's music and message to public schools.

Source: ℗ © Lenono Music / YouTube Patti Smith -- "Mind Games" -- 37th Annual John Lennon Tribute

Nash, whose remarkable career spans from the British invasion with the Hollies, to the legendary Laurel Canyon scene with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, to his current solo concerts and recordings, will play some of his favorite John Lennon/Beatles classics and be joined by a lineup of acclaimed artists. Folk legend Judy Collins will make her first Tribute appearance in over a decade; Rosanne Cash will perform for the third time, the first since she was chosen as 2018's John Lennon Real Love Award honoree; legendary soul queen Bettye LaVette returns for her sixth Tribute performance, and drummer/percussionist Rich Pagano, a founding member of the Fab Faux, will serve as Music Director for the 15th consecutive year.

"Few artists have combined music and positive social activism with the seismic impact that Graham Nash has," said Theatre Within Artistic Director and Tribute producer/host Joe Raiola. "It's fitting that Graham is being joined by so many music greats." Since the John Lennon Real Love Project elementary and middle school program launched in the spring of 2021, Theatre Within has brought the program to 18 schools. Students write new lyrics to "Real Love" and then record their own version of the song accompanied by John Lennon's original vocal and piano track.

Source: ℗ © The John Lennon Real Love Project The John Lennon Real Love Project at Mott Hall II

The John Lennon Real Love Award Honorees: 2022: Joan Osborne 2021: Ani DeFranco 2019: Natalie Merchant 2018: Roseanne Cash 2017: Patti Smith 2016: Donovan 2015: Eve Ensler 2014: Bob Gruen A limited amount of tickets for the benefit can be purchased here.