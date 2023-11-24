Graham Nash Honored as New York City's Theater Within Celebrate 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute

The 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute Benefit Concert for Theatre Within will be held on December 2 at Town Hall in New York City. The 2023 recipient of the John Lennon Real Love Award is two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy award-winning musician Graham Nash.
Nash said in a statement, "This is a very special award. I thank Yoko and the Theatre Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko 'fight the good fight' for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I'm proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award."
Since 2014, all Tribute proceeds have benefited Theater Within, in support of its mission to foster creative expression, provide hundreds of workshops each year for children and adults impacted by cancer and bring John Lennon's music and message to public schools.
Nash, whose remarkable career spans from the British invasion with the Hollies, to the legendary Laurel Canyon scene with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, to his current solo concerts and recordings, will play some of his favorite John Lennon/Beatles classics and be joined by a lineup of acclaimed artists.
Folk legend Judy Collins will make her first Tribute appearance in over a decade; Rosanne Cash will perform for the third time, the first since she was chosen as 2018's John Lennon Real Love Award honoree; legendary soul queen Bettye LaVette returns for her sixth Tribute performance, and drummer/percussionist Rich Pagano, a founding member of the Fab Faux, will serve as Music Director for the 15th consecutive year.
"Few artists have combined music and positive social activism with the seismic impact that Graham Nash has," said Theatre Within Artistic Director and Tribute producer/host Joe Raiola. "It's fitting that Graham is being joined by so many music greats."
Since the John Lennon Real Love Project elementary and middle school program launched in the spring of 2021, Theatre Within has brought the program to 18 schools. Students write new lyrics to "Real Love" and then record their own version of the song accompanied by John Lennon's original vocal and piano track.
The John Lennon Real Love Award Honorees:
2022: Joan Osborne
2021: Ani DeFranco
2019: Natalie Merchant
2018: Roseanne Cash
2017: Patti Smith
2016: Donovan
2015: Eve Ensler
2014: Bob Gruen
A limited amount of tickets for the benefit can be purchased here.