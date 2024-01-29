Nicki Minaj Releases Fiery 'Big Foot' as Response to Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track

Nicki Minaj released a new song called "Big Foot" on Jan. 29 in response to Megan Thee Stallion's diss track "Hiss" last week. The New York rapper didn't pull any punches. She went after Megan for the August 2020 incident where she was shot in the foot by the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10 year prison sentence for the shooting. The cover art for the track includes a giant pink footprint.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Minaj pulled no punches on the track, which discusses how Megan was shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez in 2020.

"​​Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad b***h she like six foot / I call her, 'Big Foot' / The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'" Minaj rapped. She also mentioned Megan's mother Holly Thomas, who died from a cancerous brain tumor in 2019. "How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye / Big foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie," Minaj rapped. She also claimed that Megan underwent liposuction surgery. "Um, why did you lie about your lypo? / F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though," Minaj sang.

Article continues below advertisement

Minaj posted the "Big Foot" lyrics to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and pinned the tweet to the top of her account. There was considerable negativity in the comment section below the post, which was a huge departure from the widespread excitement surrounding the release on Minaj's record-breaking new album Pink Friday 2 late last year. "This is terrible. We ain’t listening," one person said." "Girl, this ABC 123 stuff," said another. But Minaj's ever-zealous fans were also there to support her. "All that matters," one said in a post that included a picture of Minaj holding three Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper also spoke about Megan's dead mother and accused her of getting liposuction surgery.

The dispute began on Friday, Jan. 26, when Megan appeared to allude Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty in her new track "Hiss," though she never mentioned either of them by name. "These h*es don’t be mad at Megan / these h*es mad at Megan’s Law," Megan rapped. She was referencing the federal legislation which requires law enforcement agencies to provide information about sex offenders to the public. Petty is a convicted sex offender who spent four years in prison. He was found guilty of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Petty assaulted the then-16-year-old victim the year prior. He landed in legal trouble again in 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in California when he moved to the state with Minaj, Page Six reported. Petty was sentenced to one year of home detention and three years of probation. Fans also speculated that the line could be a reference to Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj, who was convcited of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan and Minaj previously worked together on the 2019 track 'Hot Girl Summer.'

Minaj and Megan weren't always on bad terms. The pair collaborated on the track "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019. But relations soured after Megan worked on several tracks with Cardi B, who also has a longstanding dispute with Minaj. Minaj and Cardi B got into a high-profile physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event in 2018.