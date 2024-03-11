Kanye's Daughter North West Announces Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album," she told the cheering crowd as Kanye looked on nearby in a clip posted to Instagram. "And it's called Elementary School Drop Out."

The news came during a listening party for her father's new record Vultures 1 in Phoenix on Sunday, March 10.

His new record Vultures 1, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, came out last month and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

North had a feature on the two-part track "TALKING / ONCE AGAIN."

"It’s your bestie, miss, miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me," she sang.

Kanye's follow-up record Vultures 2 was supposed to drop last week, but he said the LP is still "in the lab." Another record titled Vultures 3 is slated to come out on April 5.

News about North's project came amid Kanye's ongoing dispute with her mother Kim Kardashian about where their kids go to school.

"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" Kanye said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

An unnamed source told TMZ Kardashian doesn't want to remove the kids from the school they've attended since they were toddlers.

"Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children," the source said.

"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school – that the kids have been at since pre-school – has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits."

The article also claims that Kanye told his kids that school isn't important and frequently goes months without seeing them.