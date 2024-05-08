Olivia Rodrigo Announces First Ever Tour Dates in Asia and Australia

Olivia Rodrigo will tour Asia and Australia for the first time later this year. The dates will be added to the pop star's ongoing Guts World Tour. The trek in Asia will begin in Bangkok on Sept. 16 and end in Singapore on Oct. 1. She'll then play two shows in Melbourne on Oct. 9 and 11 and two more in Sydney on Oct. 17 and 18. The Australia shows will include support from the New Zealand pop star Benee. Rodrigo is also expected to announce a show in Manila sometime soon.

Source: MEGA 'Hope to see ya there!!!' the chart-topping pop star said in a social media post.

She posted a brief tour update to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 8. "Europe leg of the GUTS world tour has been wonderful so far!!!!" she said. "So much luv for everyone who has been coming 2 jump and sing and scream!!! Asia and Australia dates just announced!!! hope to see ya there!!!" Rodrigo will play shows in Birmingham on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. This came after she had to cancel a show in Manchester on May 3 due to technical difficulties. "I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues," she said in an Instagram story at the time. "I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

Rodrigo made headlines earlier this year when she invited reproductive rights activists to hand out free condoms and morning after pills at her show in St. Louis. This was in spite of Missouri's statewide abortion ban. The effort was received positively by many, but the pop star's management put an end to it after Rodrigo drew the ire of conservative politicians. They were also reportedly concerned about her young fans getting access to condoms and other contraceptives. The singer is touring in support of her 2023 LP Guts, which made it to No. 1 on the album charts in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. This was due in large part to the popularity of the record's lead single "Vampire," which has been certified platinum three times over in Australia.

Check out a full list of the newly-announced tour dates below: Mon Sep 16 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena Fri Sep 20 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Arena Tue Sep 24 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Arena Fri Sep 27 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena Tue Oct 01 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium Wed Oct 09 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena # Fri Oct 11 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena # Thu Oct 17 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena # Fri Oct 18 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena # + The Breeders ^ PinkPantheress ~ Chappell Roan = Remi Wolf # Benee

Here's a list of the previously-announced concerts: Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena = Sat May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena = Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 = Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 = Fri May 17 – London, UK – The O2 = Sat May 18 – London, UK – The O2 = Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis = Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome = Sat May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome = Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum = Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena = Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena = Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena = Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle = Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle = Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena = Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion = Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena = Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena = Sat Jun 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena = Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi = Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center = Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena = Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^ Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^ Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^ Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^ Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^ Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^ Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^ Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^ Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^ Sat Aug 03 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^ Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^ Wed Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^ Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^ Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^ Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + Fri Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +