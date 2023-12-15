Q Magazine
JPEGMAFIA, Thursday and Joyce Manor to Play Outbreak Fest 2024

Basement, Hot Mulligan and Sweet Pill will play set sat the three-day event, as well.

Outbreak Fest
Source: Outbreak Fest

The initial lineup for Outbreak Fest 2024 in Manchester was announced on Dec. 15.

By
Outbreak Fest has announced the initial lineup for its 2024 event. The three-day punk show will take over the Bowler's Exhibition Centre in Manchester between June 28 and 30. Tickets are on sale now via Outbreak's website.

The lineup is looking particularly emo this year. Several bands from the genre will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of landmark albums at the event. Joyce Manor will play Never Hungover Again, The Hotelier will perform Home, Like Noplace Is There, and Nothing will play Guilty of Everything. Thursday has plans to perform a War All the Time vs. Full Collapse set.

JPEGMAFIA
Source: MEGA

JPEGMAFIA will be headlining the first day of the event slated to run from June 28 to 30.

Basement, Balance and Composure, the Garden, Fiddlehead, Hot Mulligan, Movements, Nothing, Show Me The Body, Sweet Pill, Soccer Mommy, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Touche Amore will play the event, as well.

Outbreak isn't just for rock fans anymore. The rap acts JPEGMAFIA and Flatbush Zombies will anchor the opening day of the festival.

"Much more still to come including 3 headliners," the event's organizers said in an Instagram post on the morning of Dec. 15. One commenter made a prediction about the upcoming announcement. "Dillinger escape plan are playing Calculating Infinity in full the weekend before in Brooklyn…… 43% sure it’s gonna be them headlining."

Most of the other top comments contained complaints about the ticket prices and the event's new tier system. Admission for the Friday show starts at £94 and two-day passes for Saturday and Sunday cost £170.

Thursday

Thursday will be performing a 'War All the Time' vs. 'Full Collapse' set.

One Instagram commenter noted that the price for the full three days grew from £95 in 2022 to £135 in 2023 and £264 in 2024. "Thanks for making my life easier because now I definitely won't be going to this fest!" someone else said of the pricing.

Outbreak is also offering two-day ticket packages for groups of four. The deal is about £5 cheaper per person than an individual pass.

Source: MEGA

Basement, Joyce Manor and Hot Mulligan will also be playing the festival.

Here's a list of all the performers that have been announced to far:

FRIDAY

JPEGMAFIA

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES

THE GARDEN

REDVEIL

MAVI

KING ISIS

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

BASEMENT

ANGEL DU$T

BALANCE AND COMPOSURE

BIB

BUG BATH

CEREMONY

CHAT PILE

CRUSHED

END IT

FIDDLEHEAD

GLARE

GOUGE AWAY

HARMS WAY

HIGHER POWER

HOT MULLIGAN

INCENDIARY

JIVEBOMB

JOYCE MANOR

MAGNITUDE

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

MINDFORCE

MODERN COLOR

MOVEMENTS

NEVER ENDING GAME

NOTHING

POISON THE WELL

SHOW ME THE BODY

SOCCER MOMMY

STIFF MEDS

SWEET PILL

TEENAGE WRIST

THE HOTELIER

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE

THIRDFACE

THURSDAY

TOUCHE AMORE

BODYWEB

DEMONSTRATION OF POWER

DESPIZE

DYNAMITE

HELLBOUND

IMPUNITY

K U T E

KILLING ME SOFTLY

NOTHIN’ BUT ENEMIES

PERP WALK

SPEEDWAY

SPITE HOUSE

SPLIT CHAIN

TRUTH CULT

WRONG MAN

