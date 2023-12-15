JPEGMAFIA, Thursday and Joyce Manor to Play Outbreak Fest 2024

Outbreak Fest has announced the initial lineup for its 2024 event. The three-day punk show will take over the Bowler's Exhibition Centre in Manchester between June 28 and 30. Tickets are on sale now via Outbreak's website.
The lineup is looking particularly emo this year. Several bands from the genre will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of landmark albums at the event. Joyce Manor will play Never Hungover Again, The Hotelier will perform Home, Like Noplace Is There, and Nothing will play Guilty of Everything. Thursday has plans to perform a War All the Time vs. Full Collapse set.
Basement, Balance and Composure, the Garden, Fiddlehead, Hot Mulligan, Movements, Nothing, Show Me The Body, Sweet Pill, Soccer Mommy, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and Touche Amore will play the event, as well.
Outbreak isn't just for rock fans anymore. The rap acts JPEGMAFIA and Flatbush Zombies will anchor the opening day of the festival.
"Much more still to come including 3 headliners," the event's organizers said in an Instagram post on the morning of Dec. 15. One commenter made a prediction about the upcoming announcement. "Dillinger escape plan are playing Calculating Infinity in full the weekend before in Brooklyn…… 43% sure it’s gonna be them headlining."
Most of the other top comments contained complaints about the ticket prices and the event's new tier system. Admission for the Friday show starts at £94 and two-day passes for Saturday and Sunday cost £170.
One Instagram commenter noted that the price for the full three days grew from £95 in 2022 to £135 in 2023 and £264 in 2024. "Thanks for making my life easier because now I definitely won't be going to this fest!" someone else said of the pricing.
Outbreak is also offering two-day ticket packages for groups of four. The deal is about £5 cheaper per person than an individual pass.
Here's a list of all the performers that have been announced to far:
FRIDAY
JPEGMAFIA
FLATBUSH ZOMBIES
THE GARDEN
REDVEIL
MAVI
KING ISIS
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
BASEMENT
ANGEL DU$T
BALANCE AND COMPOSURE
BIB
BUG BATH
CEREMONY
CHAT PILE
CRUSHED
END IT
FIDDLEHEAD
GLARE
GOUGE AWAY
HARMS WAY
HIGHER POWER
HOT MULLIGAN
INCENDIARY
JIVEBOMB
JOYCE MANOR
MAGNITUDE
MANNEQUIN PUSSY
MINDFORCE
MODERN COLOR
MOVEMENTS
NEVER ENDING GAME
NOTHING
POISON THE WELL
SHOW ME THE BODY
SOCCER MOMMY
STIFF MEDS
SWEET PILL
TEENAGE WRIST
THE HOTELIER
THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE
THIRDFACE
THURSDAY
TOUCHE AMORE
BODYWEB
DEMONSTRATION OF POWER
DESPIZE
DYNAMITE
HELLBOUND
IMPUNITY
K U T E
KILLING ME SOFTLY
NOTHIN’ BUT ENEMIES
PERP WALK
SPEEDWAY
SPITE HOUSE
SPLIT CHAIN
TRUTH CULT
WRONG MAN