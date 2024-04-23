Tyler, the Creator, the Killers and a Country-Flavored Post Malone Set for Outside Lands Festival

Fresh off a successful headlining stint at Coachella, Tyler, the Creator will resume his festival duties as one of the headliners at San Francisco's three-day Outside Lands Festival, which takes place at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11. Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, the Killers and the Postal Service will also perform, as will Post Malone, who's set to perform what's being billed as a "special country set." Tickets for the fest's 16th iteration go on sale tomorrow, April 26. Check out the festival website for more information.

Article continues below advertisement

introducing the outside lands 2024 lineup! don't miss @tylerthecreator, @thekillers, sturgill simpson, @postmalone performing a special country set, & more as we return to golden gate park, august 9-11



for all things house and techno, SOMA returns with a brand new, open air… pic.twitter.com/kyBQYGM48w — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 23, 2024

Other notable names on the lineup include Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Schoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, the Last Dinner Party, Real Estate, Young the Giant, Slowdive, Romy, Jungle, Chris Lake, Lemon Twigs, Kevin Abstract, Amyl and the Sniffers, Young the Giant and Gryffin. (Breakout South African singer Tyla is also scheduled to perform, having recently been forced to cancel a slew of dates -- including her Coachella debut -- as a result of an injury.) The festival will also feature the Dolores Stage, which is designed to be an inclusive dance space for trans and queer festivalgoers, as well as the open-air SOMA stage, which will host the likes of Idris Elba, the Blessed Madonna and Uncle Waffles on the decks. “Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” Allen Scott, Outside Lands founder, said in a press release.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tyla, who was forced to cancel a string of spring dates due to injury, will perform at Outside Lands.

While Post Malone is no stranger to the festival circuit this year (he's also scheduled to headline Bonnaroo, New York's Governors Ball and next weekend's country-focused Coachella equivalent Stagecoach), his stock has certainly risen in recent weeks, with guest spots on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album and Taylor Swift's just-released The Tortured Poets Department, on which he features on the opening track. (Shaboozey, who can boast two guest appearances on Cowboy Carter, will also perform at Outside Lands.) The Killers also have a full dance card this summer, with sets scheduled for Governors Ball and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, all before inaugurating a Las Vegas residency in which they will perform their debut, Hot Fuss, in full. Lat year's Outside Lands featured Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Last Dinner Party continue their U.S. takeover with an Outside Lands booking.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Check out the full Outside Lands artist lineup below: Tyler, the Creator The Killers Sturgill Simpson Post Malone The Postal Service Grace Jones Kaytranada Jungle Chris Lake Gryffin Teddy Swims Reneé Rapp Victoria Monét Knock2 Snoh Aalegra Young the Giant Schoolboy Q Slowdive Killer Mike TV Girl Tyla Chappell Roan Channel Tres Fletcher Charley Crockett Men I Trust Romy The Last Dinner Party Ben Howard Amyl and the Sniffers Kevin Abstract Paul Cauthen The Japanese House BADBADNOTGOOD STRFKR Real Estate K.Flay Corinne Bailey Rae Snakehips Amen Dunes Roosevelt Allen Stone Ryan Beatty Leisure Elyanna Confidence Man Kasablanca Mindchatter Daði Freyr Vandelux Wisp Medium Build Rocco Underscores Devault Chance Peña Mimi Webb Daily Bread Balthvs Shaboozey billy woods The Lemon Twigs Trueno Sons Of The East CMAT Cimafunk Katie Pruitt Ogi Miles. Valencia Grace Dan Spencer Lael Neale AG Club Lady Wray Odie Leigh French Cassettes