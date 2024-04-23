Tyler, the Creator, the Killers and a Country-Flavored Post Malone Set for Outside Lands Festival

Fresh off a successful headlining stint at Coachella, Tyler, the Creator will resume his festival duties as one of the headliners at San Francisco's three-day Outside Lands Festival, which takes place at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11. Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, the Killers and the Postal Service will also perform, as will Post Malone, who's set to perform what's being billed as a "special country set."
Tickets for the fest's 16th iteration go on sale tomorrow, April 26. Check out the festival website for more information.
Other notable names on the lineup include Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Schoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, the Last Dinner Party, Real Estate, Young the Giant, Slowdive, Romy, Jungle, Chris Lake, Lemon Twigs, Kevin Abstract, Amyl and the Sniffers, Young the Giant and Gryffin. (Breakout South African singer Tyla is also scheduled to perform, having recently been forced to cancel a slew of dates -- including her Coachella debut -- as a result of an injury.)
The festival will also feature the Dolores Stage, which is designed to be an inclusive dance space for trans and queer festivalgoers, as well as the open-air SOMA stage, which will host the likes of Idris Elba, the Blessed Madonna and Uncle Waffles on the decks.
“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” Allen Scott, Outside Lands founder, said in a press release.
While Post Malone is no stranger to the festival circuit this year (he's also scheduled to headline Bonnaroo, New York's Governors Ball and next weekend's country-focused Coachella equivalent Stagecoach), his stock has certainly risen in recent weeks, with guest spots on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album and Taylor Swift's just-released The Tortured Poets Department, on which he features on the opening track. (Shaboozey, who can boast two guest appearances on Cowboy Carter, will also perform at Outside Lands.)
The Killers also have a full dance card this summer, with sets scheduled for Governors Ball and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, all before inaugurating a Las Vegas residency in which they will perform their debut, Hot Fuss, in full.
Lat year's Outside Lands featured Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey.
Check out the full Outside Lands artist lineup below:
Tyler, the Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
Kaytranada
Jungle
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Snoh Aalegra
Young the Giant
Schoolboy Q
Slowdive
Killer Mike
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Fletcher
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
Ben Howard
Amyl and the Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Ryan Beatty
Leisure
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
Underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
Balthvs
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
Ogi
Miles.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes