Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Shows Festivals > Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator, the Killers and a Country-Flavored Post Malone Set for Outside Lands Festival

The San Francisco festival returns for its 16th iteration.

outside lands
Source: MEGA

Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and the Killers will headline Outside Lands Festival.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fresh off a successful headlining stint at Coachella, Tyler, the Creator will resume his festival duties as one of the headliners at San Francisco's three-day Outside Lands Festival, which takes place at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Aug. 9-11. Sturgill Simpson, Grace Jones, the Killers and the Postal Service will also perform, as will Post Malone, who's set to perform what's being billed as a "special country set."

Tickets for the fest's 16th iteration go on sale tomorrow, April 26. Check out the festival website for more information.

Article continues below advertisement

Other notable names on the lineup include Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Schoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, the Last Dinner Party, Real Estate, Young the Giant, Slowdive, Romy, Jungle, Chris Lake, Lemon Twigs, Kevin Abstract, Amyl and the Sniffers, Young the Giant and Gryffin. (Breakout South African singer Tyla is also scheduled to perform, having recently been forced to cancel a slew of dates -- including her Coachella debut -- as a result of an injury.)

The festival will also feature the Dolores Stage, which is designed to be an inclusive dance space for trans and queer festivalgoers, as well as the open-air SOMA stage, which will host the likes of Idris Elba, the Blessed Madonna and Uncle Waffles on the decks.

“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” Allen Scott, Outside Lands founder, said in a press release.

Article continues below advertisement
tyla
Source: MEGA

Tyla, who was forced to cancel a string of spring dates due to injury, will perform at Outside Lands.

While Post Malone is no stranger to the festival circuit this year (he's also scheduled to headline Bonnaroo, New York's Governors Ball and next weekend's country-focused Coachella equivalent Stagecoach), his stock has certainly risen in recent weeks, with guest spots on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album and Taylor Swift's just-released The Tortured Poets Department, on which he features on the opening track. (Shaboozey, who can boast two guest appearances on Cowboy Carter, will also perform at Outside Lands.)

The Killers also have a full dance card this summer, with sets scheduled for Governors Ball and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, all before inaugurating a Las Vegas residency in which they will perform their debut, Hot Fuss, in full.

Lat year's Outside Lands featured Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey.

Article continues below advertisement
last dinner party abi
Source: MEGA

The Last Dinner Party continue their U.S. takeover with an Outside Lands booking.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Check out the full Outside Lands artist lineup below:

Tyler, the Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

Kaytranada

Jungle

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Snoh Aalegra

Young the Giant

Schoolboy Q

Slowdive

Killer Mike

TV Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

Channel Tres

Fletcher

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

Ben Howard

Amyl and the Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

BADBADNOTGOOD

STRFKR

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Ryan Beatty

Leisure

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

Underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

Balthvs

Shaboozey

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

CMAT

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

Ogi

Miles.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

AG Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More