Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 Inductees to Be Announced on 'American Idol'

This year's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced on TV this weekend. The artists will be named during the Sunday, April 21 episode of American Idol. The two hour program will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's host Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie will make the announcement together.

Lionel Richie, a 2022 inductee, will help Ryan Seacrest make the on-air announcement.

The announcement will be followed by an official induction ceremony sometime this year. A date and time for that has not been announced yet. The program will air live on Disney+ and be available to stream on Hulu the following day. It will also air on ABC at a later date. Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, who was inducted in 2014, will also be making an appearance on Sunday's edition of American Idol. He will announce the show's top 14 contenders.

Former 'American Idol' judge Mariah Carey is one of this year's nominees.

Cher's nomination comes after she knocked the Hall of Fame during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show late last year. The legendary singer believes she was snubbed by the museum. "They can just go you-know-what themselves," Cher said. "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she added. "I'm never going to change my mind." Former Oasis member Liam Gallagher has similar feelings about the institution. "F--k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS," he said in a tweet earlier this year. "I don’t need some w--k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

