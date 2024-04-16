Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 Inductees to Be Announced on 'American Idol'

This year's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced on TV this weekend.
The artists will be named during the Sunday, April 21 episode of American Idol. The two hour program will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The show's host Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie will make the announcement together.
Former American Idol judge Mariah Carey is one of this year's nominees. Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest are also under consideration.
Ten of those artists have never been nominated before, including Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O’Connor, Osbourne and Sade.
"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release.
"Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."
The announcement will be followed by an official induction ceremony sometime this year. A date and time for that has not been announced yet. The program will air live on Disney+ and be available to stream on Hulu the following day. It will also air on ABC at a later date.
Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, who was inducted in 2014, will also be making an appearance on Sunday's edition of American Idol. He will announce the show's top 14 contenders.
Cher's nomination comes after she knocked the Hall of Fame during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show late last year. The legendary singer believes she was snubbed by the museum.
"They can just go you-know-what themselves," Cher said.
"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she added. "I'm never going to change my mind."
Former Oasis member Liam Gallagher has similar feelings about the institution.
"F--k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS," he said in a tweet earlier this year. "I don’t need some w--k award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."
The museum's 2023 inductees were Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and The Spinners.
Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun began working to create the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1983.
The museum's foundation chose Cleveland as a location three years later. The geometric building designed by renowned architect I. M. Pei was dedicated in 1995.