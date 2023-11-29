Sean 'Diddy' Combs Steps Down from Revolt TV Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs has stepped down from his chairman position at the television network Revolt after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct earlier this month.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has stepped down from his chairman position at the television network Revolt after multiple women accused him of sexual assault earlier this month.

"While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora," the network said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Founded by Combs and Andy Schuon in 2013, the Revolt cable network primarily broadcasts music, culture, and social justice-related programming.

Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, accused Combs of repeatedly beating and raping her over the course of a decade while she was signed to his Bad Boy Entertainment record label. The suit was settled out of court the day after it was filed.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs echoed that sentiment in his own brief statement on the matter: "I wish Cassie and her family all the best."

His lawyer Ben Brafman told Q the music mogul maintains his innocence: "A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Cassie filed the suit under New York's Adult Survivors Act. The November 2022 law gave sexual assault victims one year file claims against their accusers, even if the statute of limitations had already passed. There were a flurry of suits earlier this month ahead of the law's Nov. 23 expiration date. Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose were also accused of sexual misconduct in suits filed under the law.