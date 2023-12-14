Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reality Series Scrapped by Hulu After Series of Abuse Lawsuits Against the Mogul

Hulu has cancelled plans to move forward with a reality show starring the family of Sean “Diddy” Combs, tentatively titled Diddy +7, Rolling Stone reported on Dec. 13. The news comes after a November lawsuit filed by Combs’ former partner Cassie alleged all manner of abuse charges against the music mogul, which opened up the floodgates for three further sexual misconduct and abuse lawsuits — the latest of which accused him of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor in 2003. The series, from James Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company, was still in the early stages of development, though reports from earlier this year had spotted camera crews tailing the Combs family in Miami and Los Angeles. (Fulwell 73 is also a producer of The Kardashians and Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The company has also produced films, most recently the Camila Cabello-starring Cinderella in 2021.) The Combs reality series had yet to receive a release date.

Source: MEGA The downfall has been swift for Combs, who received the Key to the City from New York mayor Eric Adams just a month before the first charges against him surfaced.

The news comes after Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the TV platform he co-founded, in late November. In addition to his decades of music and TV work, Combs has long been heavily invested in a variety of industries, and Rolling Stone also reported that Diageo, the liquor giant through which Combs produces his Ciroq vodka and DeLeon tequila brands, has been embroiled in a legal battle to distance itself from the embattled star. The downfall for the once imperious mogul has been swift. The flood of allegations against Combs began on Nov. 17, when Cassie filed suit against her former partner. Her suit included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and even threats to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi, with the rapper confirming to the New York Times that a car had indeed exploded in his driveway. Combs denied the allegations through his attorney, and the case was settled out of court the following day, with Cassie saying in a statement: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

Source: MEGA The in-development Hulu series, now cancelled, was scheduled to feature Combs and his family.

The following week, Combs was accused in separate lawsuits by Joi Dickerson-Neal and an unidentified woman for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1990s. Combs' attorney denied the allegations. (All three of the previous lawsuits were filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allowed alleged victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits even after the statute of limitations had expired. The law itself expired on Nov. 27.) Finally, a suit filed on Dec. 6 alleged that Combs, as well as Harve Pierre, the then-president of Combs' company, Bad Boy Entertainment, gang-raped an unidentified 17-year-old high school student after the latter met her at a club in Detroit. The plaintiff claims she was flown to New York to meet Combs at a recording studio, where she claims she was subsequently given "copious amounts" of drugs and alcohol, and then raped by Combs, Pierre, and an unidentified third man.

Source: MEGA The flood of allegations against the music mogul began with a lawsuit from his former partner Cassie, which was settled out of court the following day.

Combs has denied all of the allegations through his attorney, and responded to the most recent by issuing a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying: “For the last couple of weeks I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."