'Aliens Exist': UFO-Themed Novel From Blink-182 Guitarist Tom DeLonge Due Out June 11

Following his successful return to Blink-182, Tom DeLonge is releasing a novel about his other main passion: aliens and UFOs. Trinity, which was created by the pop punk legend with help from the award-winning author A.J. Hartley, is due out on June 11. "This story takes place around a seminal UFO event that I believe happened," DeLonge told Spin. "Although the location may have been changed, the importance of what I believe transpired remains."

Source: MEGA 'This story takes place around a seminal UFO event that I believe happened,' the pop punk legend said.

The book, set to be distributed by Simon & Schuster, is available for pre-order through the musician's company To The Stars. The website also includes a description of the novel. "It’s 1962, in Trinity, Nevada, a small town on the edge of the desert, home to a military base serving the nuclear testing grounds," the blurb says. "Van Lopez and his brother Andy have enough to do keeping their truck running and the local criminal gang happy to be concerned about nuclear tests. Van has dreams, or – he’s not sure what to call them – that he cannot explain or forget, but when he sees mysterious lights in the sky, he struggles to make sense of what now feel like his earliest memories. "On the day of the atomic test, the nuclear blast brings down something over Trinity that wasn’t supposed to be there – something not of this world. Now Van is running for his life, pursued by a murderous Soviet agent and government forces bent on keeping all he has seen – and all he has remembered – from getting out. Romances and rivalries come to a head as he fights for the things he cares about most, and in that final battle he may have to make allies of his oldest enemies."

DeLonge's affinity for space and UFOs is long standing. It's the topic of Blink-182's track "Aliens Exist" off their massively successful 1999 LP Enema of the State. Space is also at the center of the frontman's side project Angels & Airwaves. It seems DeLonge sometimes gets tied up in conspiracy theories and unverifiable information about the possibility of life on other planets. His wide-eyed exuberance about the topic came through during a 2017 interview with The Joe Rogan Experience.

Source: MEGA The novel was written with help from award-winning author A.J. Hartley.

But as it turns out, UFOs were a more serious concern for the U.S. government than much of the public believed just a few years ago. That's why the U.S. Congress held a hearing on the topic this past summer. In 2017, To The Stars published clips of an alleged UFO incident that were eventually declassified by the Pentagon in 2020, Global News reported.

DeLonge has been speaking out about UFOs for decades.

Fans were excited about the book in the comment section below an announcement on Instagram. "Well now I got a new book to buy," one said. "Like Oppenheimer with UFOs. I’m here for it," said another. "Tom, I’m happy for you and your various side quests," a different commenter said. DeLonge originally hails from Poway, California, a suburb of San Diego. He and bassist Mark Hoppus formed Blink-182 together in 1992. The guitarist also used to helm a post-hardcore side project called Box Car Racer.

