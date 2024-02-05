Sleep Token Adds New U.K. Dates to Global Teeth of God Tour

Sleep Token has added five U.K. dates to its global Teeth of God tour slated to begin later this year. The idiosyncratic masked metal band will play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Cardiff this November. They will follow the band's trek through Australia, the U.S. and Canada this spring.

'Come November, the United Kingdom shall gather in Worship,' the band said in a social media post.

"Come November, the United Kingdom shall gather in Worship," Sleep Token said in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 5. "Those wishing to attend may register their interest at the link in bio, in preparation for the exclusive presale window - which begins Wednesday at 10am." Tickets for the previously-announced dates are already available for purchase through Sleep Token's teethofgod.com website. The tour was announced after Sleep Token wiped its Instagram account last month. The move allegedly came after one member's birth certificate was released online.

Shortly thereafter, AEG Presents bungled the presale for many of the previously-announced dates. Fans who wanted early access had to register on the tour's website, but some didn't get their codes until 24 hours after the presale had begun. Many of the shows were sold out by then, and now some fans who signed up for the presale won't be able to get tickets.

The band will also visit Australia, the U.S. and Canada later this year.

The situation prompted AEG to email an apology to its impacted customers. "As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band. That's something we don't take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty," the company said. "While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there's no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us. "We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down."

Presale tickets for the U.K. dates will be available starting Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: * = Newly announced April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp. May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro * Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live * Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena * Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 * Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena *