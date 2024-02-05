Sleep Token Adds New U.K. Dates to Global Teeth of God Tour

Sleep Token has added five U.K. dates to its global Teeth of God tour slated to begin later this year.
The idiosyncratic masked metal band will play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Cardiff this November. They will follow the band's trek through Australia, the U.S. and Canada this spring.
"Come November, the United Kingdom shall gather in Worship," Sleep Token said in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 5. "Those wishing to attend may register their interest at the link in bio, in preparation for the exclusive presale window - which begins Wednesday at 10am."
Tickets for the previously-announced dates are already available for purchase through Sleep Token's teethofgod.com website.
The tour was announced after Sleep Token wiped its Instagram account last month. The move allegedly came after one member's birth certificate was released online.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Shortly thereafter, AEG Presents bungled the presale for many of the previously-announced dates.
Fans who wanted early access had to register on the tour's website, but some didn't get their codes until 24 hours after the presale had begun. Many of the shows were sold out by then, and now some fans who signed up for the presale won't be able to get tickets.
The situation prompted AEG to email an apology to its impacted customers.
"As a Sleep Token fan who took the time to register early for access to tickets, we know how committed you are to the band. That's something we don't take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty," the company said.
"While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there's no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down. Since discovering the malfunctions, we have worked to provide codes to every fan that has contacted us.
"We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve. We are so very sorry we let you down."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
* = Newly announced
April 10 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cain Arena
April 12 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Arena
April 17 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Ctr
April 18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver
April 20 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre
May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center
May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Arena
May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amp.
May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed
May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Ctr
May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City
May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro *
Nov. 26 – Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live *
Nov. 28 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena *
Nov. 29 – London, England @ The O2 *
Nov. 30 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena *