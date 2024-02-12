Taylor Swift Super Bowl Timeline: Pop Star Steals The Spotlight as Boyfriend Travis Kelce Wins NFL Championship

As expected, Taylor Swift was a huge part of the show as her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. The pop star was spotted cheering on her man, enjoying a beer and fraternizing with other famous musicians at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After the game, Swift and Kelce were spotted celebrating the victory with an on-field kiss and a night out on the town. We've put together an approximate timeline chronicling what Swift was up to yesterday.

Source: MEGA The singer was spotted chugging a beer and fraternizing with other famous musicians.

12:19 p.m.: Trump Post Swift didn't arrive at the game until Sunday afternoon, but the pop star was on former President Donald Trump's mind earlier in the day. The 2024 candidate took credit for her success in a post on his social media platform Truth. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will," Trump said. The 2018 legislation updated music copyright laws for the digital age. Trump's message came amid the Biden administration's efforts to court Swift, who endorsed him in 2020. "There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," Trump said. "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!"

Source: truth / realdonaldtrump

4:25 p.m.: Arrival with Ice Spice and Blake Lively Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium with Ice Spice and Blake Lively a little more than two hours before the kick-off. She was wearing all black, but had a red Chiefs bomber jacket with the No. 60 slung over her shoulder. Swift and Ice Spice collaborated on the 2023 track "Karma," which made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lively directed the music video for Swift's 2021 track "I Bet You Think About Me," which features Chris Stapleton.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024 Source: x / nfl

7:45 p.m.: Chugging a Beer Swift went viral on social media after Allegiant Stadium's jumbotron caught her chugging a beer with Ashley Avignone, one of her closest friends. Kelce's brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was spotted cheering Swift on from one row behind. X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was divided by the move. Some found it relatable while others argued that Swift wasn't setting a good example for her young fans. "I enjoy seeing her just doing normal things. It’s pretty great actually," one user said. "Wow promoting alcohol such a good influence for the kids," said another.

Taylor Swift just chugged a beer when she was shown on the video board at the Super Bowl . pic.twitter.com/LPn55wWDBc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024 Source: x / mysportsupdate

9:30 p.m.: Paul McCartney Meetup Swift wasn't the only famous musician in attendance on Sunday night. Usher was the star of this year's broadly acclaimed halftime show, where he was joined by figures like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and more. The Beatles' Paul McCartney was also in the stands and got a chance to connect with Swift. The pop star was seen introducing Kelce's father Ed to the rock legend. McCartney performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2005, when the New England Patriots beat the Eagles in Jacksonville, Florida.

10:45 p.m.: Chiefs Win Swift was seen jumping for joy as the Chiefs scored an overtime touchdown to seal their victory over the 49ers. The pop star was quickly absorbed by the crowd as she celebrated with Ice Spice and Lively. Another fan could be seen getting in front of the musician with her phone, likely in an effort to snap a picture for social media.

OMG pic.twitter.com/qE9A69UZiH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024 Source: x / nfloncbs

11:15 p.m.: Post-Game Kiss After the game wrapped up, Swift left her skybox to join Kelce on the field. The pair was spotted embracing and kissing amid throngs of excited photographers and other media personnel. Swift eventually grabbed her beau's face and brought him in for a kiss. Kelce was still covered in red and yellow confetti and wiping sweat from his face during the smooch seen around the world.

This night is flawless, don’t you let it go. 💖 Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce share a beautiful kiss at the #SuperBowl . pic.twitter.com/zbrRqgxPTx — Pop Base🪼 (@PopBasie) February 12, 2024 Source: x / popbasie

Late Night: Swift and Kelce continued their celebration with a night out on the town. They hit at least two different nightclubs, including the Zouk inside Resorts World Las Vegas and the XS at the Wynn. The couple was spotted kissing as they sang along to Swift's 2008 tracks "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."

🎥| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss while Jason is vibing to "Love Story" pic.twitter.com/7KdmvVfWVs — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024 Source: x / theswiftsociety

