Taylor Swift's New Album: Here's What We Know

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years. Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department." And with those words during the first of her two acceptance speeches at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, Taylor Swift set off a social media tidal wave. As millions try to calm down, here's some insight into this new release.

Taylor Swift at the red carpet arrivals for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, February 4, 2024.

The star's 11th studio album, according to Swift's website, will contain 16 tracks and a bonus song "The Manuscript." Of course, as often happens with Swift, there are several variations for sale, including digital, cassette, and a 2LP "ghosted white" vinyl and CD package. Accompanying most of the iterations will be a booklet with photos and a handwritten lyric sheet. And to show the power behind the almighty Swift dollar, the U.S. version of the Collector's Edition Deluxe CD (at first announced available to order until Feb. 7), which not only has the essentials but includes a patch, a magnet, a brass bookmark in an envelope and four photo cards, is now somehow already out of stock in the store.

Source: store.taylorswift.com Collector's Edition Deluxe CD

Rumors are already running rampant with regards to Swift's Asian tour: can she make it home for the Super Bowl (featuring her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce) next Sunday? The Japanese Embassy issued an official statement that indicated she would – and let's please pause for a moment to take in the fact that the actual embassy of a G7 nation feels compelled to weigh in on Swift's Super Bowl travel plans. Second, while Swift continues the Eras Tour thru a good portion of 2024, how will the songs on this new era's release fit into the concerts' setlists? While all this is good news for Swifties, it's looking even better for the music business. Business analysts are already reporting that Bank of America traders are long Spotify after the album announcement, which they say "can be a positive second-quarter catalyst for the streamer."

Swift is now the only artist who has four Grammys for Album of the Year, pulling her ahead of Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder. Swift's four wins came for Midnights (2024), Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016) and Fearless (2010). She was also nominated for Album of the Year in 2014 for Red and in 2022 for Evermore.