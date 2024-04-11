Don Toliver, Flo Milli and More Join Wireless Festival 2024 Lineup

The new additions, announced on April 11, supplement a previously announced slate of artists including headliners Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus, Doja Cat and special guest Future.

The 2024 edition of Wireless Festival, presented by Rockstar Energy and billed in a press release as "the biggest and best celebration of hip-hop in Europe," will take place at London's Finsbury Park over the weekend of Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14.

Wireless Festival 2024 will take place at London's Finsbury Park from July 12 through July 14.

Check out the weekend's full lineup and schedule below. And yes, the rumors are true, Fridayy is indeed performing on Saturday.

General tickets are on sale now, with payment plan options also available, via the Wireless Festival website here .

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Nicki Minaj's headlining performance at Wireless Festival 2024 will come at the tail end of the European leg of her world tour in support of last year's Pink Friday 2 album. It will, of course, happen on Friday, July 12, which the festival has dubbed "Pink Friday."

Fellow headliner Doja Cat will also be concluding the European leg of her current tour — in support of her own 2023 album Scarlet — by closing out the festival with a set on Sunday, July 14.

21 Savage, a London native who grew up in Atlanta, performed his first-ever UK concert at London's O2 arena last year after years of immigration issues that led him to be detained by ICE in 2019. He released his latest album, American Dream, earlier this year.

"I’m so happy to be returning home to the UK and headlining Wireless for the very first time," he said upon the announcement of the festival's initial lineup.

Besides 21 Savage, the only other British headliner on the bill is Afroswing artist J Hus, who earned his second No. 1 album on the UK charts with Beautiful and Brutal Yard in July 2023. Both artists will perform on Saturday, July 11.

Future, who is set to perform on Friday alongside Nicki Minaj, is being billed as a "special guest," whatever that means.

Judging by the poster, there are still a few artists on the lineup who have yet to be announced — including another "special guest" on Sunday.