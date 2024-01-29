Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Doja Cat to Headline Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park

Wireless Festival 2024 has announced the first names for the three-day celebration July 12-14 at London's Finsbury Park. At the top of the bill will be Pink Friday 2 songstress Nicki Minaj .

Saturday, July 13 will see 21 Savage , who dropped his third solo album American Dream just this month. In the announcement for the first wave of artists, he commented , "I’m so happy to be returning home to the UK and headlining Wireless for the very first time."

Doja Cat will be ending the European leg of her Scarlet Tour with a set on Sunday, July 14. After the September 2023 release of her fourth album Scarlet , she embarked on a North American tour that ended in October. Her single "Paint The Town Red" which interpolates the 1964 Dionne Warwick song "Walk On By' has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Minaj has had several viral moments from 2023 into just the past few days. She acknowledged on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account that the show will be "iconic," and her "Barbie World" single with Ice Spice and Aqua has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, But its her brand-new song "Big Foot" that has the Internet buzzing in an ongoing online feud with singer Megan Thee Stallion.

Stallion's Jan. 26 release of "Hiss," while purportedly throwing shade at Minaj, also lyrically takes a dig by mentioning Meghan's Law. This refers to a U.S. federal law that requires all states to establish sex offender registries and community notification. Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty served a four-year prison term after pleading guilty in 1995 to the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. In 2022, he was sentenced to three years probation and one year of home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Minaj then took to Instagram Live with "Big Foot," a not-so-thinly-veiled reference to Tory Lanez, who shot Stallion in the foot in July 2020. A jury convicted Lanez in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence to the shooting. He is serving a ten-year sentence in North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif.