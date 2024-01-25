Corey Taylor Speaks on Mental Health Crisis That Led to Solo Tour Cancellation

Corey Taylor has spoken out on the mental health crisis that forced him to cancel his North American solo tour slated for later this year. The update came in a video posted to the Slipknot frontman's Instagram account on the night of Jan. 24. Taylor recently announced his four-show tour in Asia this spring would go on as planned, which confused many fans.

Source: MEGA 'I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight,' the Slipknot frontman said.

"Where do I even start?" the frontman said at the start of the clip transcribed by Blabbermouth. "I decided to make this video in response to a lot of the feedback that came out after I announced that I would be carrying on with my Southeast Asia run. Originally, that was supposed to be mentioned in the statement that I released relating to my mental health lapse. "The truth of the matter is I understand why so many of you are upset, and I'm just gonna break it down for you," the frontman said. "I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement, the whole nine yards, culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse that I kind of don't recognize myself." Taylor said he's now working on himself. "I wanted to address this and just tell people that I needed time to reset, I needed time to start working on my heart and my mind and get straight," he said.

He added that the brief Asia trip is a good way for him to dip his toes back into touring. "It's literally four shows, it's literally a week," the frontman said. "I'm gonna see how I do with that and just take it day by day, basically. I'm working on self-care right now, getting the help that I need and surrounding myself with my family." Taylor ended the message by thanking his fans. "So, to everyone concerned with me, thank you very much. I appreciate it," he said. "To everyone who's upset, I hope this answers any of your questions. I'm just doing the best for me right now. And it's a long road and I don't know what's at the end of it, but I look forward to it. I have gratitude for it, and I hope you can show me some patience. Thank you."

Source: MEGA His brief tour in Asia slated for this spring will go on as planned.

The singer received many warm comments below the Instagram post. "People need to recognize that our entertainers are human. Your talent is a privilege that we get to enjoy. Get well soon and look after yourself, geezer," one person said. "Put your own oxygen mask first before helping others," said another.

Source: MEGA The news came after Slipknot's former drummer Jay Weinberg announced a gig with Suicidal Tendencies.

Taylor's video came just hours after Slipknot's former drummer Jay Weinberg announced his first new gig since he was booted from the band late last year. He'll be playing with Infectious Grooves, the funk rock side project helmed by Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir. The lineup has also included heavyweights like Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman and Metallica bassist Robert Trugillo. "I’m honored and thrilled to head to Australia with the legendary (Infectious Grooves for a special performance at (Blues Fest Byron Bay)!" Weinberg said in his post. "Stay tuned for more." The show will happen on April 1 in the beach town about two hours south of Brisbane.