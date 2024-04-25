Gel Drops New Single 'Mirage' Ahead of Upcoming EP 'Persona': 'It's a Step Forward'

The buzzy, mid-paced hardcore track sounds a little more restrained than some of the New Jersey band's past material, but still packs a groovy punch.

Gel announced their upcoming EP Persona by debuting their punishing single "Mirage." The five track record will drop on Aug. 16 via the band's new label Blue Grape Music.

"We really wanted to fill out the songs more and make them more nuanced," vocalist Sami Kaiser said. "It’s a step forward, it’s different, it’s catchy, but it still really sounds like us."

The EP will be a soft departure from the band's sound on the critically-acclaimed 2023 full-length debut Only Constant.

"I feel like Only Constant was the cap on us doing that style of hardcore and I didn’t want to do more of the same," guitarist Anthony Webster said

"But I also feel like at this point we just have more of a sense of what a GEL song is and we wanted to apply that to a different kind of songwriting."

The EP was tracked with producer Jon Markson.

"It was our first time working with someone outside of our immediate camp and it was really fun," Webster said. "He has an ear for things that we wouldn’t have immediately had an ear for."