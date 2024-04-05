Christian 'King' Combs, Son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

As the number of serious allegations levied against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to grow, a new lawsuit filed on April 4 has now brought allegations against his 26-year-old son. The suit accuses Christian "King" Combs of assault, battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress during an encounter at a yacht party in 2022. The elder Combs is also named as a defendant in the suit, for "encouraging an environment of debauchery." The lawsuit comes mere weeks after Christian Combs was handcuffed and briefly detained during a a dramatic Homeland Security Investigations raid on the Combs' Los Angeles estate. Combs was not charged with any crime at the time, nor was his father, though Diddy reportedly remains under investigation by the federal agency for suspicion of sex trafficking and other offenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit for allegedly 'encouraging an environment of debauchery.'

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Grace O’Marcaigh, who claims she was part of the staff on a yacht that Sean Combs had chartered for a party in 2022. She alleges Christian Combs approached her multiple times throughout the event, gave her a shot of tequila that she suspected might have been spiked, and attempted to physically pressure her into sexual contact. She also alleges that producer Rodney Jones -- who also recently filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean Combs, and whose lawyer also represents her -- was onboard the yacht and filmed portions of the alleged assault. Attempts to reach Sean Combs' representatives for comment were not successful. Christian Combs, the child of Sean Combs and his late partner Kim Porter, is also a sometime rapper signed to his father's longtime label Bad Boy Records. He released the album Cyncerely, C3 in 2019 and has cut several singles since then, the most recent being "Deep End" earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Combs' L.A. residence was the site of a dramatic Homeland Security raid on March 25.

Though this is the first time a member of Sean Combs' family has been accused of wrongdoing, the mogul himself has been at the center of a flood of allegations and suits ever since Nov. 17 of 2023, when R&B singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura filed suit against the mogul, her former partner. Her suit included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and even threats to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi. The case was settled out of court the following day, with Cassie saying in a statement: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” The following week, Combs was accused in separate lawsuits by Joi Dickerson-Neal and an unidentified woman for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1990s. Combs' attorney also denied those allegations. Several weeks later, a fourth sexual abuse lawsuit filed was levied against Combs, in which the mogul was accused of participating in a gang rape of a then-17-year-old in 2003. In February, Combs was sued by Jones, who alleged that Combs grabbed his genitals and pressured him to “solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs" while he was working as a producer on Diddy's 2023 album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Combs has denied all of the charges in all five of the lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs' Miami residence was also raided late last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Even before the raids on his properties in L.A. and Miami, the various allegations against Combs had already lead to a number of professional consequences. Combs stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt, the television platform he co-founded, on Nov. 28. His once-lucrative association with the liquor giant Diageo ended on Jan. 16.