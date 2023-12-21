Nicki Minaj Rap Battles Stephen Colbert During 'Late Show' Appearance

Nicki Minaj got into a rap battle with Stephen Colbert during her Wednesday, Dec. 20 appearance on The Late Show. When the singer last popped up on the program in 2018, she made up a short song about the comedian based on her track "Barbie Dreams." The pair kept up the tradition when Minaj weaved lyrics about Colbert into her new song "F the Club Up" off her chart-topping album Pink Friday 2.

Source: MEGA The pair engaged in a rap battle based on Minaj's new track 'F the Club Up.'

"Instead I changed it to ‘F the Colbert Up,'" the rapper said. "High heels, on for Stevie," she sang. "If I marry Stevie he ain't ever gonna leave me." Colbert added his own line to the track. "High heels are not, Nicki," he said. "You better hope you never meet my wife, Evie." Minaj also spoke about her three-year-old son, who she calls "Papa Bear." He's now old enough to understand the magic of the holiday season. "I did see him being excited about the Christmas tree," the musician said. "Last year he had all these gifts and just wanted to play with the boxes." She added that he's already strong enough to push his mother and definitely not a pushover. "He runs everything," Minaj said.

The singer also plugged her new perfume named after Pink Friday 2. She first posted about the new scent on Dec. 17, but it's already sold out on Amazon. "It's like a picker upper type of smell," Minaj said. "It's one of those smells he won't ever forget." She also plugged her upcoming worldwide tour and mentioned that she's still adding new dates to the trek. "My fans are energetic everywhere I go," she said when asked about her favorite cities to play.

Source: MEGA The singer also spoke about her three-year-old son and her new perfume.

Minaj made headlines earlier on Dec. 20 when she ended Taylor Swift's record-breaking dominance on the Vinyl Albums chart. Swift became the first female artist to dominate the top five spots on the chart, but Minaj ended that streak when Pink Friday 2 made it to No. 2. There are definitely no hard feelings on Minaj's end. "The SAG(ITTARIUS) QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!" she wrote in a tweet. "She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!!" Minaj added that she would collaborate with Swift "in a heartbeat" if given the opportunity.

Source: MEGA Minaj's new album 'Pink Friday 2' has dominated the charts in recent weeks.

"We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing! Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn," the singer said. "The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties & Republic Records," she added. Pink Friday 2 debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. It's a sequel to Minaj's studio debut Pink Friday, which also made it to No. 1 on that list. She's now the first female rapper to have three different No. 1 albums under her belt. She was born in Trinidad and Tobago and immigrated to New York City with her family as a child.