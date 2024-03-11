Slipknot Teases Mysterious New Drummer in Rehearsal Photo Amid Eloy Casagrande Rumors

Slipknot has dropped a hint about their new drummer. The update came in the form of a broken drumstick posted to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. The caption simply says, "Rehearsal." Many fans have speculated that former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is taking over for Jay Weinberg, who left the band last November and joined Suicidal Tendencies earlier this month. Slipknot's first performance with this new member will be at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27.

The ProMark stick in the image bears a resemblance to those used by Casagrande, Kerrang! reported. The drummer left Sepultura shortly before the band was set to embark on its 40th anniversary global farewell tour. He had been with the band for 13 years. "On February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project," Sepultura said in a social media statement on Feb. 27. "The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura. Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the 'celebrating life through death' farewell tour."

Weinberg, the son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, left Slipknot for "creative reasons." "I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th," he said of his dismissal. "Despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express." Last week, Weinberg released a statement about joining the permanent lineup of Suicidal Tendencies. "When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore," he said. "Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!" The news came after Weinberg joined the touring lineup of frontman Mike Muir's funk rock side project Infectious Grooves.

Last year, frontman Corey Taylor was forced to dispel rumors that Jeramie Kling, the former drummer for Venom Inc., would be joining Slipknot. Those came after Kling posted and later deleted a photo with a black background and a red Slipknot logo. "Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos," the post said, according to Loudwire. "To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him," Taylor said in a note on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list." The frontman ended the post with the hashtag "#hesnot666."

Slipknot will tour the U.K. and Europe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough self-titled record later this year. Check out a list of those upcoming dates below: 5​ Dec - Amsterdam, NL ​- Ziggo Dome 6​ Dec - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle 8​ Dec - Stuttgart, DE - ​​Schleyerhalle 9 ​Dec - Leipzig, DE​​ - Quarterback Immobilien Arena 11 ​Dec - Zurich, CH​​ - Hallenstadion 12​ Dec - Paris, FR​​​ - Accor Arena 14 ​Dec - Leeds, UK​​​ - First Direct Arena 15​ Dec - Glasgow, UK​​​ - Ovo Hydro 17​ Dec - Manchester, UK - ​​​Co-op Live 18​ Dec - Birmingham, UK​​ - Utilita Arena 20​ Dec - London, UK - ​​​O2 Arena 21​ Dec - London, UK - ​​​O2 Arena

