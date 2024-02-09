Super Bowl Updates: Kaskade to Replace Tiësto, Usher Promises to Roller Skate During Halftime Performance

The 2024 Super Bowl is shaping up to be one for the books when it comes to musical performances. Kaskade will replace Tiësto as the first-ever in-game Super Bowl DJ. Tiësto announced he was dropping out due to a "family emergency" on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'I’m beyond excited to represent my community,' the DJ said.

"As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the (NFL) Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing," Kaskade said in a tweet later that night. "Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community." Kaskade's style of electronic music is often described as house. He grew up in a suburb of Chicago. The city's underground club scene is where house music first emerged in the 1980s. While Kaskade isn't as big of a name as Tiësto, he's had his fair share of appearances on Billboard's dance and club charts. His 2012 single "Lessons in Love," a collaboration with Neon Trees, made it to No. 94 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Article continues below advertisement

Usher also recently dropped more hints about his Super Bowl halftime performance. The singer said he'll include the roller skating segment from his Las Vegas residency in the performance during an interview with Apple Music. "For everybody that heard about my show in Las Vegas, you’re not going to get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’re going to see the best of it because it’s in front of 60,000 people in this room and hopefully another 180 million people for the world to see," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA Usher has promised to roller skate during his halftime performance at the game.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer previously told Billboard the routine he's been rehearsing was inspired by Michael Jackson, who helped make the Super Bowl must-watch TV with his halftime performance in 1993. He will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his self-titled studio debut. "I’m so ready for it to happen. I just want to sing louder than I’ve ever sang; dance harder than I’ve ever danced," Usher said. "I want to celebrate the 30 years of this career where I’m very fortunate to have made songs and moments with people that they will remember forever."

Source: MEGA 'I just want to sing louder than I’ve ever sang; dance harder than I’ve ever danced,' the musician said.

Article continues below advertisement

It's possible that Kaskade and Usher will be overshadowed by Taylor Swift. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift has attended several Chiefs games this season, where she often became a secondary focus of the NFL's broadcasts. While this brought a new demographic into the league's viewership, many longtime fans have found her to be a distraction. Swift's LP Midnights won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. She announced her new album Tortured Poets Department at the ceremony, which is due out on April 19.

Powered by RedCircle