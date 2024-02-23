SZA Releases First New Track From 'Lana': Listen to 'Saturn' Here

She may have previewed the track during a MasterCard commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards earlier this month, but for those of us still old-fashioned enough to prefer hearing songs in their entirety, SZA released her newest single “Saturn” in full on Feb. 22. Feast your ears on the song below:

The R&B singer-songwriter has been virtually everywhere for the past year, with her long-delayed second album, SOS, spending 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart from December of 2022 through March of 2023. But it has been a spell since SZA last released new solo music. Which is not to say that she’s been quiet since then: the singer has made appearances on Drake’s No. 1-charting single “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy” back in October, but still — it’s nice to hear her on her own again. The song was released in five different versions on streaming services, including a live version, an acapella, and an instrumental. The song is slated to appear on Lana, the upcoming deluxe edition of SOS that the singer teased back in December. The album has yet to receive a release date.

Source: MEGA The singer made a memorable appearance at the Grammys earlier this month.

SZA cut a high-profile figure at the Grammys earlier this month, where she was the leading nominee with nine total nods. Though she missed out on all three of her “big four” general field nominations — for Record, Album and Song of the Year — SZA nonetheless picked up three awards, including Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song (“Snooze”), and Best Pop Group/Duo Performance (for the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration “Ghost in the Machine”). She also performed a memorable rendition of “Snooze”/“Kill Bill,” and delivered one of the night’s more memorable acceptance speeches. “I’m sorry, I’m out of breath because I was changing, then I took a shot, then I ran here,” she began after a delayed emergence onto the stage, only to close with “I’m not an attractive crier.”

Source: MEGA SZA recently teased a collaboration with Paramore, saying: 'It's in the works!'

Also this year, SZA has confirmed that she has a collaboration with Paramore in the hopper, saying, "Soon, soon! It’s in the works,” when asked about the possibility during an Apple Music Q&A session. She will also be a major presence on the festival circuit this coming summer, scheduled to headline New York’s Governors Ball on June 9, as well as a closing-night appearance at Montreal’s Osheaga fest on August 4.

