Taylor Swift Makes First Appearance on Forbes Billionaires List With Net Worth of $1.1 Billion

Taylor Swift has made her debut appearance on Forbes' billionaires list. Her reported net worth of $1.1 billion reportedly makes her the 2,547th richest person in the world. "Swift is the first musician to make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances," Forbes wrote. The 34-year-old singer's assets include $500 million amassed from royalties and touring. She earned $100 million from Spotify streams alone last year, Billboard reported. Swift also has another $125 million in real estate holdings, including a luxe apartment in New York City.

Swift is the first musician to make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances

News of her billionaire status first broke last October following the massive success of her global Eras tour, which was the first tour to gross more than $1 billion. This notoriety helped the pop star earn the Time Person of the Year award in 2023. Her most recent LP Midnights helped Swift bring home two trophies at the 2024 Grammys, one for Album Of The Year and another for Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift announced her upcoming record The Tortured Poets Department at the ceremony. It's due out on Friday, April 19. To celebrate, SiriusXM has announced it is launching a channel dedicated entirely to the pop star.

For a limited time, Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will only play music from Swift's 18-year career, "including all Taylor Versions, from the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks, and more." The new channel launches on April 7, 13 days before the release of the upcoming album. On April 19, the channel will play The Tortured Poets Department in its entirety. The nod to the number 13 references the Grammy winner's lucky connection to the number, which she explained to MTV News in 2009. "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing," Swift said.

The artist has reportedly raked in $500 million from royalties and touring.

SiriusXM said Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will also give Swifties the opportunity to "share their own personal and meaningful experiences with Taylor and her music." "The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version)," Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. "We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work." The new channel will be available through May 6.

The inclusion came after Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys and was named Time's Person of the Year.

Check out the tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department below: Side A Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad Side B So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine) Side C Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) Loml Side D I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow Bonus Track: The Manuscript TMX contributed to this report.

