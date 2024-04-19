Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > David Byrne

David Byrne Shares Cover of Paramore's 'Hard Times' Ahead of Record Store Day Vinyl Collab

'The band told me that their song "Hard Times" was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version,' David Byrne said.

David Byrne/Hayley Williams
Source: MEGA

David Byrne released his cover of Paramore's 'Hard Times' on Friday, April 19.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Paramore and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne are playing a game of musical tag.

The new wave legend dropped his rendition of the pop punk band's track "Hard Times" on Friday, April 19. This followed the cover of "Burning Down the House" Paramore released earlier this year.

Both tracks will be included on a limited edition 12-inch vinyl which is set to drop tomorrow as part of a Record Store Day 2024 promotion. Paramore are the official ambassadors of this year's event on Saturday, April 20.

Article continues below advertisement
David Byrne
Source: MEGA

This came after Paramore covered the Talking Heads track 'Burning Down the House' earlier this year.

Byrne brought a joyful, tropical vibe to the Paramore track, which was released on their 2017 studio album After Laughter.

"The band told me that their song 'Hard Times' was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section," he said in a tweet last month. "This was fun!"

Paramore's vocalist thanked Byrne in a social media comment.

"Crazy to hear the guy who inspired the cadence and tone of these verses, singing them the way only he could," she said.

"Talking Heads and the Stop Making Sense film drip-fed inspiration into the best moments of After Laughter which, for now, remains my favorite child (I know we’re not supposed to say those kinds of things)."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic 1984 concert film was the inspiration for an upcoming multi-artist cover album from A24. Lorde, Miley Cyrus and the National are among the 15 other artists who contributed covers to the project. No release date has been announced at this time.

The project comes shortly after Paramore finished its 20 year contract with Atlantic Records, which signed the band when Williams was just a teenager.

"It feels like a sigh of relief," the vocalist told Brooklyn Vegan for the lengthy full band interview.

Paramore
Source: MEGA

Both covers will appear on a limited edition Record Store Day vinyl that will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 20.

Article continues below advertisement

The group has already started writing new original music: "Whatever we put out next will hopefully surprise people," Williams said. "We're just having fun with it. The best stuff for us is when it's kind of scary, because then we're like, 'Oh, we haven't done this yet,' or 'we haven't felt this feeling yet.'"

In honor of Record Store Day, Williams also shared some details about her earliest physical music purchases.

The first vinyl she ever owned was a copy of Thursday's Full Collapse. It was purchased at Grimey's New and Preloved Music in Nashville. The vocalist added that the first CD she ever bought was a copy of () by Sigur Rós.

To this day, Williams said her favorite band is still the enigmatic Philadelphia post-hardcore act MewithoutYou.

Paramore
Source: MEGA

Paramore just completed its 20 year contract with Atlantic Records and is now an independent band.

Article continues below advertisement

Paramore will tour Europe with Taylor Swift starting next month. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below:

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More