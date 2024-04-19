David Byrne Shares Cover of Paramore's 'Hard Times' Ahead of Record Store Day Vinyl Collab

Paramore and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne are playing a game of musical tag. The new wave legend dropped his rendition of the pop punk band's track "Hard Times" on Friday, April 19. This followed the cover of "Burning Down the House" Paramore released earlier this year. Both tracks will be included on a limited edition 12-inch vinyl which is set to drop tomorrow as part of a Record Store Day 2024 promotion. Paramore are the official ambassadors of this year's event on Saturday, April 20.

Byrne brought a joyful, tropical vibe to the Paramore track, which was released on their 2017 studio album After Laughter. "The band told me that their song 'Hard Times' was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section," he said in a tweet last month. "This was fun!" Paramore's vocalist thanked Byrne in a social media comment. "Crazy to hear the guy who inspired the cadence and tone of these verses, singing them the way only he could," she said. "Talking Heads and the Stop Making Sense film drip-fed inspiration into the best moments of After Laughter which, for now, remains my favorite child (I know we’re not supposed to say those kinds of things)."

The iconic 1984 concert film was the inspiration for an upcoming multi-artist cover album from A24. Lorde, Miley Cyrus and the National are among the 15 other artists who contributed covers to the project. No release date has been announced at this time. The project comes shortly after Paramore finished its 20 year contract with Atlantic Records, which signed the band when Williams was just a teenager. "It feels like a sigh of relief," the vocalist told Brooklyn Vegan for the lengthy full band interview.

The group has already started writing new original music: "Whatever we put out next will hopefully surprise people," Williams said. "We're just having fun with it. The best stuff for us is when it's kind of scary, because then we're like, 'Oh, we haven't done this yet,' or 'we haven't felt this feeling yet.'" In honor of Record Store Day, Williams also shared some details about her earliest physical music purchases. The first vinyl she ever owned was a copy of Thursday's Full Collapse. It was purchased at Grimey's New and Preloved Music in Nashville. The vocalist added that the first CD she ever bought was a copy of () by Sigur Rós. To this day, Williams said her favorite band is still the enigmatic Philadelphia post-hardcore act MewithoutYou.

Paramore will tour Europe with Taylor Swift starting next month. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

