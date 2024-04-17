Record Store Day and Discogs Announce International Post-Event Sale

Record Store Day 2024 is taking place this Saturday, April 20, bringing throngs of music lovers to their local record stores. But even if you miss the big day, you'll still be able to snag some limited edition vinyl. This year, RSD is partnering with online music database and marketplace Discogs to announce Record Store Day Afters, a post-event sale starting April 22 that will allow participating international record stores and retailers to sell extra stock, including region-specific items, to fans around the world.

Record Store Day Afters will kick off Monday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Discogs will also provide Record Store Day lists, guides, and more throughout the week, which you can find here.

Exclusive Record Store Day 2024 releases include Talking Heads leader David Byrne and Paramore covering each other's songs on a vinyl 12-inch and a limited edition split 7-inch with Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo covering each other's songs. Here are a few more highlights: The 1975, The 1975 Live at Gorilla (2-LP – 7,500) Ateez, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL – X Version (LP + 7” – 15,000) David Bowie, Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) (8,000) Eric Carr from KISS, Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Edition Boxset (2-LP – 5,000) Cheech & Chong, Up in Smoke (5,000) Eric Church, “Caldwell County” (7” – 9,000) The Cure, The Top – Picture Disc (10,000) Dead by Sunrise, Out of Ashes (2-LP – 7,500) Def Leppard, One Night Only: Live at the Leadmill 2023 (2-LP – 6,000) The Doors, Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 (2-CD – 8,000) The Doors, Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 (LP Box Set – 6,000) Fleetwood Mac, Rumours – Picture Disc (7,500) Gorillaz, Cracker Island – Deluxe Edition (2-LP – 8,500) Grateful Dead, Nightfall of Diamonds (4-LP – 6,300) Noah Kahan, I Was/I Am (15,000) Paramore, Re: This Is Why (15,000) Paramore: Re: This Is Why – Remix + Standard (2-LP – 10,000) Pearl Jam, Dark Matter (15,000) Ramones, The 1975 Sire Demos (6,000) The Replacements, Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 (2-LP – 6,000) The Rolling Stones, The Rolling Stones (6,000) The Rolling Stones, Live at Racket, NYC (7,000) Sonic Youth, Hits Are for Squares (2-LP – 5,000) Soundtrack, Murder Was the Case (2-LP – 9,000) Talking Heads, Live at WCOZ 77 (2-LP - 8,000) Team Sleep, Team Sleep (2-LP – 5,000) Various Artists, Lost In Translation: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition (2-LP – 5,000) Various Artists, Wicked, “Defying Gravity” (12” Picture Disc – 5,000) Wallows, Nothing Happens – 5th Anniversary Edition (2-LP – 5,000) The Weeknd, Live at SoFi Stadium (3-LP – 7,500) Dwight Yoakam, The Beginning and Then Some: The Albums of the ‘80s (4-CD – 5,000) Neil Young with Crazy Horse, F***in’ Up (2-LP – 5,000) Young Thug, JEFFERY (6,000)

Source: MEGA Both Paramore and Kate Bush are ambassadors for Record Store Day this year.

Both Paramore and Kate Bush are ambassadors for Record Store Day this year. Last month, the BBC reported that there are more independent record store in the U.K. today than there have been at any point in the past decade.

