Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz and Oprah Winfrey to Present at 2024 Grammy Awards

Source: MEGA Mark Ronson, who received seven nominations this year for his work on 'Barbie,' will also be presenting.

Joy won the Best New Artist award last year. Aguilera received the same honor in 1999. Ronson has won seven Grammys so far. He received five nominations this year for his work on the hit film Barbie. Richie won Album of the Year in 1985 for Can't Slow Down. The following year, he and Michael Jackson won Song of the Year for their work on "We Are the World." Streep has received a Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording nod for her work on the audio version of Brian Selznick's hit children's book Big Tree. She's been nominated for seven Grammys but has never taken one home. Maluma received three Grammy nominations this year. His LP Don Juan is up for Best Latin Pop Album.

Kravitz and Mariah Carey are two of the three artists set to receive a 2024 Recording Academy Global Impact Award during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 1. The final recipient will be announced tomorrow. Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2 and SZA will perform at this year's Grammys ceremony. U2 will play live from the Sphere in Las Vegas, where the band is currently in the middle of a 40-show residency. Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, just confirmed they will also play a residency at the venue. The dates for those concerts haven't been announced at this time.

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie, who won Album of the Year in 1985, will also present an award.

SZA also made headlines recently when she announced her upcoming collaboration with Paramore. "Soon, soon! It’s in the works," she said in a rapid fire Q&A session posted to Apple Music's TikTok account. The R&B singer's LP SOS received several Grammy nods this year, including one for Album of the Year.

Source: MEGA Actress Meryl Streep will also be presenting at this year's ceremony.

SZA has noted that Paramore and other pop punk bands like Green Day, Good Charlotte and Blink-182 were big influences on the record. "I was hella moved by that in elementary and middle school," she told Alternative Press last February. "It made me feel so many things. I was like, 'I don’t know why I’m in my room with the lights off crying, but that’s how I’m gonna spend my day.'"