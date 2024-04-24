Hayley Williams Is Excited for Paramore's Upcoming European Tour With Taylor Swift: 'So Ready'

Paramore will be opening for Taylor Swift on her European tour set to begin next month. The pop punk band's vocalist Hayley Williams shared some kind words about her longtime friend ahead of the trek. Williams loves Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, April 19. She listed it as one of her favorites in a social media post for Record Store Day 2024. Paramore served as ambassadors for this year's event after they departed from their longtime label Atlantic Records after two decades. The band is now independent.

Source: MEGA The extensive trek will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17.

"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend," Williams said in an Instagram story. "Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It’s so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor’s words get without ever losing the universal thread. I’m so ready to be tour-mates." Williams and Swift have been friends for 16 years at this point. "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" the pop star said in a tweet last summer.

The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea. "We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."

Source: MEGA Williams and Swift have been friends since they were teenagers.

The pair also shares a love for 2000s pop punk. Swift mentioned the Pennsylvania group the Starting Line on her new track "The Black Dog." The band hails from Bucks County, about 70 miles east of where Swift grew up in the suburbs of Reading. Her father Scott's family has deep roots in Pennsylvania.

Source: MEGA The pair met at the 2008 Grammys where they were both nominated for Best New Artist.

The tour will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below: May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

