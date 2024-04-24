Q Magazine
Hayley Williams Is Excited for Paramore's Upcoming European Tour With Taylor Swift: 'So Ready'

The extensive trek will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17.

Taylor Swift/Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams has said she's 'so ready' for Paramore's upcoming European tour with Taylor Swift.

Paramore will be opening for Taylor Swift on her European tour set to begin next month. The pop punk band's vocalist Hayley Williams shared some kind words about her longtime friend ahead of the trek.

Williams loves Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, April 19. She listed it as one of her favorites in a social media post for Record Store Day 2024.

Paramore served as ambassadors for this year's event after they departed from their longtime label Atlantic Records after two decades. The band is now independent.

Paramore
The extensive trek will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17.

"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend," Williams said in an Instagram story.

"Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It’s so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor’s words get without ever losing the universal thread. I’m so ready to be tour-mates."

Williams and Swift have been friends for 16 years at this point.

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" the pop star said in a tweet last summer.

The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea.

"We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."

Taylor Swift
Williams and Swift have been friends since they were teenagers.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The pair also shares a love for 2000s pop punk. Swift mentioned the Pennsylvania group the Starting Line on her new track "The Black Dog."

The band hails from Bucks County, about 70 miles east of where Swift grew up in the suburbs of Reading. Her father Scott's family has deep roots in Pennsylvania.

Taylor Swift
The pair met at the 2008 Grammys where they were both nominated for Best New Artist.

The tour will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below:

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

