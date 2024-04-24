Hayley Williams Is Excited for Paramore's Upcoming European Tour With Taylor Swift: 'So Ready'

Paramore will be opening for Taylor Swift on her European tour set to begin next month. The pop punk band's vocalist Hayley Williams shared some kind words about her longtime friend ahead of the trek.
Williams loves Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, April 19. She listed it as one of her favorites in a social media post for Record Store Day 2024.
Paramore served as ambassadors for this year's event after they departed from their longtime label Atlantic Records after two decades. The band is now independent.
"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend," Williams said in an Instagram story.
"Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It’s so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor’s words get without ever losing the universal thread. I’m so ready to be tour-mates."
Williams and Swift have been friends for 16 years at this point.
"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" the pop star said in a tweet last summer.
The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea.
"We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
The pair also shares a love for 2000s pop punk. Swift mentioned the Pennsylvania group the Starting Line on her new track "The Black Dog."
The band hails from Bucks County, about 70 miles east of where Swift grew up in the suburbs of Reading. Her father Scott's family has deep roots in Pennsylvania.
The tour will begin in Paris on May 9 and end in London on Aug. 17. Check out a full list of the upcoming dates below:
May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense
May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area
May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz
May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu
June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield
June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium
June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium
June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium
July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff
July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund
July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins
July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark
July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium
Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium