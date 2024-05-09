Biden Campaign References Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef in Ad Knocking Donald Trump: 'You Sneak Diss on Truth Social'

President Joe Biden's campaign used Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track "Euphoria" in a campaign ad knocking his 2024 rival. The incumbent is drawing a comparison between his race against former President Donald Trump and the Los Angeles rapper's ongoing beef with Drake. The song plays over a slideshow that mostly includes images of Trump. The Biden campaign wrote their own alternate lyrics, which appear in text written over the video. "It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater," the campaign wrote. "I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social."

The Biden video came just a few days after the Boston Herald reported that Trump is looking for rappers to boost his 2024 campaign. The candidate hopes to hold a campaign event at New York City's Madison Square Garden with several high-profile Black musicians. He plans to hold similar rallies in Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta. Trump hopes that the effort will boost his appeal with voters of color. The Boston Herald report paints a grim picture of his effort to court that demographic. "To be quite honest, the Republican Party does not have a cohesive engagement plan for Black communities," Darrell Scott, a Black pastor and longtime Trump supporter told the outlet. "What it has are conservatives in communities of color who have taken it upon themselves to head our own initiatives." But Trump's polling numbers with those demographics don't actually look all that bad. He's doing much better with Black and Latino voters than Republicans did 10 or 20 years ago.

There have been two unsettling incidents at Drake's Toronto mansion in recent days. One of the rapper's security guards was shot in the upper chest at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Officers reportedly found him unconscious when they arrived at the scene. The security guard was brought to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Few details have been released about the incident, but police said Drake and his team are cooperating with their investigation. "Information is very limited at this time," Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at a press conference the day after the shooting. "As we get information, we will share it with you."

Someone then allegedly tried to break into the mansion on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8. The trespassing attempt began at 2 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a statement provided to Q. "Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property," they said. "The person was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to get medical assistance."

Canada's Global News reporter Tracy Tong claimed the suspect said he was "here to see Drake" before getting into a physical altercation with the rapper's security team, according to a RadarOnline.com report. Authorities haven't identified the suspect or provided any other details about the incident in the wealthy Bridle Path neighborhood.