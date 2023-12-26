Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Plans to Retire After Upcoming Album 'Luv Is Rage 3'

Lil Uzi Vert has confirmed that they'll retire from music following the release of their upcoming album Luv Is Rage 3. The musician plans to focus their creative efforts on a new women's clothing line. The rapper is now in the process of building out a home office for the brand, TMZ reported. Their girlfriend JT, a musician from the Florida hip-hop duo City Girls, will not be involved with the new project. Uzi said she's busy with her own clothing line.

The rapper made similar comments about their career at a show in October.

The rapper made a similar statement back in October, Hypebeast reported. "I came to this conclusion not too long ago. I was gonna, like, wait ’til later to say it, but, you know, I'm dropping Luv Is Rage 3, and, you know, Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album." they said at the time. Uzi added that they plan to go on one last tour to perform songs off the new album. "Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision," they said. "I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you."

The comments came shortly before Uzi dropped a new single called "Red Moon" on Dec. 25. The emo-trap anthem prominently features samples from the track "Tek It" by Cafuné, which went viral on TikTok in 2022. It was released exclusively on YouTube with a music video that shows Uzi hanging out in an apartment. The musician can then be seen walking through city streets and sitting on public transit before arriving at a beach.

Lil Uzi Vert's newest single 'Red Moon' came out on Dec. 25.

Commenters loved the new track. "Makes me sad thinking of UZI retiring … especially when he drops music like this CONSTANTLY. WE LOVE YOU UZI. YOU ARE FOREVER THE GOAT," one said. "This is a beautiful song that is amplified greatly by the visuals," said another. "I’m grateful to have witnessed (their) development over the years as a musician and artist I try not to take for granted these moments because I know one day there will be no more Uzi, no more music, and good times long gone." Uzi's decision to retire reportedly came after they struggled to complete their most recent album Pink Tape, which was released earlier this year. The LP, with features from artists like Bring Me The Horizon, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj, was still a massive commercial success. Like Uzi's other two studio albums, Pink Tape made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The lead single made it to the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Rap chart. The musician was also featured on Minaj's new track "Everybody" from her own chart-topping album Pink Friday 2.

The track was released exclusively on YouTube alongside a music video.

Uzi was born in Philadelphia and grew up in the city's Francisville neighborhood. They first broke into the mainstream spotlight with their 2017 single "XO Tour Llif3." The track has been certified platinum 11 times over.