Did Talking Heads Really Turn Down an $80 Million Paycheck to Reunite for Shows?

Talking Heads has reportedly shut down huge-money reunion offers, according to a story in Billboard. The legendary new wave band last came together in September 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to promote the restored 40th-anniversary release of Stop Making Sense, their landmark concert film by the late director Jonathan Demme, where the quartet — David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth — sat down for a Q&A with Do The Right Thing director Spike Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © Talking Heads/A24/YouTube Stop Making Sense | Official Trailer HD | A24

A fully-fledged reunion however, would have surprised many. Singer Byrne's occasionally spiky relationship with his bandmates was an open secret to anyone familiar with the personalities involved at the time. Notoriously difficult in his interactions during their heyday, he recently came forth with a genuine mea culpa, admitting to People magazine in August 2023 that, "As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant."

Article continues below advertisement

Since they disbanded in 1991, the group had only once reunited at their 2002 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although relationships between the four were still shaky at that time. However, with the cordial atmosphere surrounding the film, it has since been learned that Coachella festival presenter and Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett had intentions of making an offer during TIFF that could have netted the band as much as $10 million. He met the band and their reps, but got the impression they weren't interested. He never mentioned the dollar amount.

Source: Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA Will the real David Byrne please stand up? Los Angeles, March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Cut to offer Number Two: According to Billboard, entertainment company and live concert promoter Live Nation pulled in with an $80 million pay packet for the band to headline several festival slots for the summer. That deal was rejected and for now, there are no talks about any reunion or tour. Live Nation declined to comment when approached. This doesn't mean that Talking Heads music falls by the wayside. A24 Music has just announced a tribute soundtrack to the Stop Making Sense film entitled Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Stop Making Sense. Comprised of 16 tracks covered by 16 artists, the album closely aligns with the original film soundtrack release from 1984. The first single "Burning Down the House" has been released by Paramore.

Source: ℗ © Wb Music Corp., Index Music, Inc./Paramore/YouTube Paramore - Burning Down the House (Official Visualizer)

A24 Music has only listed the artists — BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen, Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi — involved with the project. No other details have been revealed and the album as of now is "coming soon."