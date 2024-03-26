Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Respond to Homeland Security Raid of His Homes: 'A Gross Overuse of Military-Level Force'

Offering the first comment from the camp of Sean "Diddy" Combs after the shocking March 25 raid of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, an attorney for the music mogul professed his innocence on March 26, and complained of "a gross overuse of military-level force." Combs' properties were searched by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, after five separate lawsuits accusing the music mogul of sexual assault, sex trafficking and other offenses prompted a federal investigation. Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer condemned the searches in a statement provided to media on Tuesday. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer said in the statement. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

Source: MEGA Law enforcement officials gathered outside of Combs' Los Angeles mansion during the raid on March 25.

The statement continued: "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. ... This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." The statement then addressed the multiple sexual abuse lawsuits that have been levied against Combs over the past few months, saying: "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Source: MEGA Federal officials execute a search on Combs' property in Miami Beach.

More than 30 law enforcement vehicles were spotted outside Combs' property in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles on Monday. His adult sons Justin, 30, and King, 25, were led out in handcuffs. Combs was reportedly in Miami at the time, where officials seized his phone ahead of a planned trip to the Bahamas. In a statement to Q, the Department of Homeland Security said more information about the raids will be released "as it becomes available." According to NBC, Combs is under investigation for allegations relating to sexual assault, firearms and solicitation and distribution of narcotics. Those are in addition to several sexual misconduct lawsuits he's facing, including the most recent one for $30 million filed by producer Lil' Rod Madeit.

Source: MEGA Five separate lawsuits have accused Combs of sexual assault and other offenses over the past several months.

The allegations against Combs -- whose vast business empire grew from music to encompass television, fashion and beverage ventures over the past several decades -- began on Nov. 17 of 2023, when R&B singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura filed suit against the mogul, her former partner. Her suit included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and even threats to blow up the car of rapper Kid Cudi, with the rapper confirming to the New York Times that a car had indeed exploded in his driveway. Combs denied the allegations through his attorney, and the case was settled out of court the following day, with Cassie saying in a statement: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.” The following week, Combs was accused in separate lawsuits by Joi Dickerson-Neal and an unidentified woman for sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred in the 1990s. Combs' attorney also denied those allegations.

Several weeks later, a fourth sexual abuse lawsuit filed was levied against Combs, in which the mogul was accused of participating in a gang rape of a then-17-year-old in 2003. In a court filing weeks later, Combs claims he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise” with the plaintiff. After the allegations began to surface, Combs severed ties with the liquor giant Diageo, with whom he had long collaborated on the Ciroc vodka and DeLeón tequila lines. Combs also stepped down from his Revolt TV network, and a planned reality series with Hulu set to feature the mogul's family was scrapped.

