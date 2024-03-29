Suge Knight Shares Warning for Sean Combs During Phone Call From Prison: 'Your Life Is in Danger'

Combs is currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation which included raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this week.

"I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in," Knight said in audio of the conversation obtained by TMZ, which was reportedly an outtake from the jailed mogul's podcast.

He's currently serving 28 years for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter. Based on the advice Knight was giving to Combs, it appears that he believes his onetime rival might also end up in prison at some point soon.

"They gonna get you if they can," Knight said. "Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time."

Knight alluded to the type of personal politics that dominate daily life for prisoners in many correctional facilities.

"You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison," he said. "You gonna be standing up p---ing or squatting, sitting down p---ing."

Knight advised Combs to "take the first." He also appeared to add that taking the high road isn't always the option: "Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name for prison."