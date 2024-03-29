Suge Knight Shares Warning for Sean Combs During Phone Call From Prison: 'Your Life Is in Danger'

Onetime Death Row Records chief Suge Knight had some frank, if unsolicited, advice for Sean "Diddy" Combs during a recent jailhouse phone call.
Combs is currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation which included raids at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this week.
"I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in," Knight said in audio of the conversation obtained by TMZ, which was reportedly an outtake from the jailed mogul's podcast.
He's currently serving 28 years for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter. Based on the advice Knight was giving to Combs, it appears that he believes his onetime rival might also end up in prison at some point soon.
"They gonna get you if they can," Knight said. "Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time."
Knight alluded to the type of personal politics that dominate daily life for prisoners in many correctional facilities.
"You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison," he said. "You gonna be standing up p---ing or squatting, sitting down p---ing."
Knight advised Combs to "take the first." He also appeared to add that taking the high road isn't always the option: "Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name for prison."
Knight and Combs and their labels Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records were on opposite sides of the East Coast vs. West Coast rap feud which dominated the genre in the 1990s.
During the call, Knight claimed that his beef with Combs began with the murder of his friend Big Jake, who was killed at an Atlanta party in 1995.
Combs' adult sons Justin, 30, and King, 25, were led out of his California home in handcuffs during the raid on Monday, March 25.
Their father was reportedly in Miami at the time, where officials seized his phone ahead of his planned trip to the Bahamas.
Combs's lawyers said their client is innocent in a statement on Tuesday, March 26 and decried officials' "gross overuse of military-level force."
More alleged details about Combs' sex life were revealed in recently uncovered interviews with Usher, who went to the live with the record mogul at age 14.
"I went there to see the lifestyle," the musician said during a 2016 interview with Howard Stern.
"And I saw it. But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it."
When Stern asked Usher if he would let his son live with Combs, the musician replied: "Hell no."
The sexual misconduct allegations against Combs – whose vast business empire grew from music to encompass television, fashion and beverage ventures over the past several decades – began last November.
That's when the R&B singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, who was previously in a relationship with Combs, filed a lawsuit that included allegations of rape, physical abuse, and threats to blow up a car belonging to Kid Cudi. The rapper later confirmed to The New York Times that a vehicle of his exploded.
That was settled out of court, but Combs is now facing several other similar lawsuits.