Slipknot Announces 25th Anniversary North American Tour with Knocked Loose: 'Dream Scenario'

Slipknot just announced a headlining North American tour with support from Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture and Vended. The "Here Comes The Pain Tour" will mark the 25th anniversary of the band's breakthrough self-titled studio album. "We loved what we did with the first record but we didn't even know if there was gonna be anything after that," guitarist Jim Root said. "We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours – those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us."

Knotfest members can buy presale tickets starting at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30. They'll be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 3. The trek will begin in Noblesville, Indiana on Aug. 6 and end in the band's native Des Moines, Iowa on Sept. 21. Slipknot will also play two shows in Mexico and one in Brazil ahead of their previously announced U.K. and European tour, which will begin in December. The announcement came just hours after Slipknot confirmed that Eloy Casagrande is the band's new drummer. He was tagged in a picture posted to the group's Instagram account on Tuesday, April 30. All nine members of the current lineup donned their masks and red jumpsuits for the image, which resembles old press shots the band took in its early years.

Casagrande made his first appearance with Slipknot during a performance at Pappy + Harriet's barbecue restaurant in Pioneertown, California on Thursday, April 25. The surprise gig was announced just one day prior. Casagrande left Sepultura in February shortly after the band announced its 40th anniversary farewell tour. He had been with the group for 13 years. "On February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project," Sepultura said in a statement at the time. "The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura. Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande."

The drummer hails from Santo André, a suburb of Brazil's largest city São Paulo. He replaced Slipknot's last drummer Jay Weinberg, who's since joined Suicidal Tendencies. Weinberg was preceded by Slipknot's founding drummer Joey Jordison, who died in 2021. Fans were still mourning him and late bassist Paul Gray in the comment section below Slipknot's Instagram post.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: May 12: Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville May 19: Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival Aug 06: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center * Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake * Aug 09: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena * Aug 10: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * Aug 12: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden * Aug 14: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion * Aug 15: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center * Aug 17: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena * Sep 01: Pryor, OK - ROCKLAHOMA Sep 07: Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre # Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater # Sep 09: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Sep 11: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater # Sep 13: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome # Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # Sep 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center # Sep 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion # Sep 21: Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park # Oct 11: Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival Oct 19: São Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brasil Nov 08: Guadalajara, MX - Calle 2 Nov 09: Mexico City, MX - Parque Bicentenario Dec 05: Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome Dec 06: Dortmund, DE - Westfalehallen Dec 08: Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle Dec 09: Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena Dec 11: Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Dec 12: Paris, FR - Accor Arena Dec 14: Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena Dec 15: Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro Dec 17: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Dec 18: Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Dec 20: London, UK - The O2 Dec 21: London, UK - The O2 * w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture # w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

