Slipknot to Play Intimate One-Off Show in Remote California Barbecue Joint

Tickets for a surprise one-off Slipknot concert in a tiny desert town are already sold out. The legendary nu metal band will play at the Pappy + Harriet’s barbecue restaurant Pioneertown, California on Thursday, April 25. Only 350 fans will be in attendance. It will be the band's first show with their new drummer. Their identity hasn't officially been announced, but many fans believe the band recruited Sepultura's former drummer Eloy Casagrande. Information about the show is available on the band's vintage You Can't Kill Me website, which includes a trove of digital artifacts from the band's early years.

Only 350 fans will be at the show announced on the band's vintage You Can't Kill Me website.

Concertgoers were only allowed to purchase two tickets at a time. They sold for just $9 a piece. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Joshua Tree No Kill Shelter and the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi Desert. The show comes after Slipknot erected a mysterious billboard nearby, which led to lots of speculation: "One night only," the sign said. "Long may you die." Slipknot is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough self-titled studio album. The band already announced a series of European tour dates celebrating the record's. They're also playing several upcoming around the world festivals, including the Knotfest event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 19. The Pioneertown show is the first U.S. event Slipknot has announced as part of their anniversary celebration. The surprise comes after two Slipknot spouses fueled rumors about new music the band is working on in a series of social media posts. They haven't released a new LP since 2022's The End, So Far.

Slipknot's self-titled record peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 200. It's since been certified platinum two times over. It laid the foundation for the band's next album Iowa, which made it to No. 3 on the chart following its release in 2001. The self-titled album was Slipknot's first with frontman Cory Taylor, but the band's first LP was actually the 1996 release Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. featuring original vocalist Anders Colsefni. An updated version of the record featuring Colsefni was posted to YouTube last month. He worked on the project with the band Kaosis.

Slipknot is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut self-titled studio album.

But the vocalist later revealed that the album was unfinished and released without his permission. The video was eventually deleted. "I hadn't finished going through the audio mixes on the songs when the video came out," he said in a social media post. "This remake was NOT a finished product and I hadn't even seen the videos prior to its release." Colsefni also canceled the summer tour he had planned in support of the project. "I hope you will trust me to do this properly and make you and the die-hard, old school Slipknot fans proud," he said. "Then, we will look to put this tour together again, beginning where it began, and spreading as far as you want it to. "MFKR is much larger than myself, or any of us who wrote and performed it. If I have to speak for the OGs out there, I can only accept that the utmost care and respect be given to our honoring of this icon of metal history."

The band will tour Europe to celebrate the record later this year.

Check out full list of the upcoming European dates below: 12/5​ – Amsterdam, Netherlands ​- Ziggo Dome 12/6​ – Dortmund, Germany​​ – Westfalenhalle 12/8​ – Stuttgart, Germany – ​​Schleyerhalle 12/9 ​- Leipzig, Germany​​ – Quarterback Immobilien Arena 12/11 ​- Zurich, Switzerland​​ – Hallenstadion 12/12​ – Paris, France​​​ – Accorhotel Arena 12/14 ​- Leeds, UK​​​ – First Direct Arena 12/15​ – Glasgow, UK​​​ – Ovo Hydro 12/17​ – Manchester, UK – ​​​Co-op Live Arena 12/18​ – Birmingham, UK​​ – Uilita Arena 12/20​ – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena 12/21 – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena

