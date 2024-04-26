Watch Slipknot Play Their First Show With New Drummer

Slipknot debuted their new mystery drummer — who is almost certainly former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande — at an intimate one-off show at Pappy + Harriet's barbecue restaurant in Pioneertown, California on Thursday night. The 350-person gig, a warm-up for their headlining set at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival this weekend and an upcoming 25th anniversary tour celebrating their self-titled debut album, featured the band wearing their classic 1999 jumpsuits and 1999-inspired masks.

"Tonight it doesn’t matter where you came from, it doesn’t matter when you were born. This year is 19-f--king-99," frontman Corey Taylor said onstage during the performance. "We’re going to play you some songs from beyond that year, but god d--n it, it all started in ’99 and it is starting again here tonight.” In December, Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan told NME, “We’re going back to basics. I’m ready to kick everybody in the face again! I’m ready to do a 100-person venue again! I’m ready to do a 500-person venue. We want to play in front of 500 people."

The show was Slipknot's first gig with their new mystery drummer. Although it has yet to be officially confirmed, Slipknot fans have identified the drummer as Eloy Casagrande, who departed Sepultura earlier this year. He-who-is-probably-Casagrande joined Slipknot after the band abruptly parted ways with Jay Weinberg last year. Weinberg has since gone on to join Suicidal Tendencies — whose own former drummer, Greyson Nekrutman, now plays in Sepultura, thus completing this round of metal musical chairs.

Although Slipknot hasn't released a new studio album since 2022's The End, So Far, band members Corey Taylor and Mick Thompson's wives recently teased the possibility of new music in a series of social media posts. Before they head out on their 25th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe, Slipknot is set to play several festivals in the US. Check out a list of their upcoming dates below. April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville May 19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival September 1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma September 26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival October 19-20 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brasil November 8 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Calle 2 November 9 Mexico City, Mexico - Parque Bicentenario December 5​ – Amsterdam, Netherlands ​- Ziggo Dome December 6 – Dortmund, Germany​​ – Westfalenhalle December 8​ – Stuttgart, Germany – ​​Schleyerhalle December 9 ​- Leipzig, Germany​​ – Quarterback Immobilien Arena December 11 ​- Zurich, Switzerland​​ – Hallenstadion December 12 – Paris, France​​​ – Accorhotel Arena December 14 ​- Leeds, UK​​​ – First Direct Arena December 15​ – Glasgow, UK​​​ – Ovo Hydro December 17​ – Manchester, UK – ​​​Co-op Live Arena December 18 – Birmingham, UK​​ – Uilita Arena December 20 – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena December 21 – London, UK – ​​​O2 Arena

