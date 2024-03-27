SZA Provides 'Lana' Update and Calls Out Leaker: 'Where’s the Home Training?'

SZA has provided an update about her mysterious upcoming record Lana.
It was initially introduced as the deluxe edition of her hit album SOS. Now, the singer says only the outtakes from the Grammy-winning 2022 record will be released as part of the deluxe edition. The new music on Lana will come out as something separate.
Lana was originally scheduled to drop last fall, but never did. SZA also announced that new music was "'bout to drop" earlier this month. Fans are still waiting.
The singer provided the update in a lengthy tweet thread on Tuesday, March 26. She said the move was precipitated by several leaks.
"Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap," the star said. "Lana deserves more time."
SZA went on to call out the fan who allegedly leaked the material.
"Yesterday Janessa leaked unreleased pics and audio. Then she deleted and deactivated before rca could get her. I screenshotted," the singer said.
"Being that this is material from Lana this prompted me to make a decision… I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should just consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody.
"Y’all know I hate a thread but I had to clarify."
SZA added one final tweet to the thread addressing people who defended the leaker.
"Please be clear anybody defending a thief is weird as f--k," she said.
"I don’t come in your job and take s--t and f--k up your work. Why would that be okay? Where’s the home training? Nobody wants to prosecute a young woman. We’ve all asked very nicely for some time now."
SOS, SZA's second full-length studio album, was a smash hit when it was released by RCA Records in December 2022.
The record made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Best Progressive R&B Album award at the 2024 Grammys.
The track "Snooze" won Best R&B Song while "Ghost In The Machine," a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius, took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy.
Those looking for a taste of Lana can check out the track "Saturn," which SZA dropped last month. She also released cover art teasers for the upcoming project
The singer has also teased an upcoming collaboration with Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.
SZA will be headlining the Glastonbury festival and Lollapalooza later this year.