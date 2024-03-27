SZA Provides 'Lana' Update and Calls Out Leaker: 'Where’s the Home Training?'

It was initially introduced as the deluxe edition of her hit album SOS. Now, the singer says only the outtakes from the Grammy -winning 2022 record will be released as part of the deluxe edition. The new music on Lana will come out as something separate.

Lana was originally scheduled to drop last fall, but never did. SZA also announced that new music was "'bout to drop" earlier this month. Fans are still waiting.

The singer provided the update in a lengthy tweet thread on Tuesday, March 26. She said the move was precipitated by several leaks.

"Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap," the star said. "Lana deserves more time."

SZA went on to call out the fan who allegedly leaked the material.

"Yesterday Janessa leaked unreleased pics and audio. Then she deleted and deactivated before rca could get her. I screenshotted," the singer said.

"Being that this is material from Lana this prompted me to make a decision… I decided w all the leaks and me not knowing what someone has or doesn’t have it’s too complicated so I should just consolidate the leaks and the outtakes and drop that as to not prolong the process and then focus on my next project as a win win for everybody.

"Y’all know I hate a thread but I had to clarify."