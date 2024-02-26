Taylor Swift Beats the Beatles for Most Time Spent in Billboard 200's Top 10 Over Past 60 Years

Taylor Swift's music has spent more time in the Billboard 200's top 10 than any other artist over the last six decades, including the Beatles. The pop star passed the rock legends with the most recent edition of the chart, Billboard reported on Monday, Feb. 26. Sixteen of Swift's records have spent a cumulative 384 weeks in the top 10, while music from the Beatles have clocked just 382. They're followed by The Rolling Stones with 309, Barbra Streisand with 277, and Drake and Mariah Carey with 233 each.

Swift currently has three albums in the top 10: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at No. 6, Lover at No. 7 and Midnights at No. 9. Her self-titled studio debut first made it into the territory when it jumped to No. 8 in November 2007. Since then, every single album the star has released made it to No. 1 on the chart. Swift announced her upcoming LP Tortured Poets Department during the 2024 Grammys ceremony last month, where the star won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her 2022 record Midnights. "This is my thirteenth Grammy, which is my lucky number," the songwriter said as she accepted her first award of the night. The upcoming album scheduled for an April 19 release via Republic Records is also expected to be a massive hit.

It will follow Swift's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl, where she watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The singer was spotted rubbing elbows with the likes of Ice Spice and Paul McCartney during the game in Las Vegas.

Last week, Swift and other powerful music industry figures were accused of being part of a satanic cabal by former Boyzone member Shane Lynch. "I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing," he reportedly told the Sunday World. "You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage. "But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately." Several Australian artists including Paul Kelly and the Screaming Jets recently covered Swift tracks in honor of her recent tour down under.

Check out the tracklist for Tortured Poets Department below: Side A Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad Side B So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the Slammer Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine) Side C Guilty as Sin? Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) loml Side D I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow Bonus Track: The Manuscript

